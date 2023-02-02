Pokemon HOME has gotten the ver2.1.0 update. While it’s not what we have been waiting for (which is definitely bound to happen sooner or later), this update proves to be useful to competitive Pokemon Trainers. In the latest update, it adds the Pokemon Ranked Battle results from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Now, you can view your standing and other information on Pokemon HOME when it comes to Ranked Battles.

Ver 2.1.0 Patch Notes

The Pokemon HOME ver2.1.0 update is pretty straightforward as it really just adds to Pokemon Home the Ranked Battle result. For the full patch notes, see the details below:

Added Ranked Battles information from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet to the Battle Data feature.

If you’ve linked Pokemon HOME to a Nintendo Account with data from Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet, you’ll now be able to view results from your Ranked Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You can view your battle results from Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield by choosing View Past Battle Records.

Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.

This Pokemon HOME update also provides information on the top players, teams, movesets, items, abilities, and Tera types that they have. You can sort by all of the top players and search for your own Pokemon Ranked Battles results as well.

For budding Pokemon Ranked Battles Trainers, this set of information is pretty useful as it can provide ideas on how to maximize the current meta and how to play against enemy teams. Knowledge of movesets, held items, and abilities, gives a large advantage to Pokemon Ranked Battles Trainers as they progress in the latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Ranked Battle Series 2 which just started yesterday, February 1, 2023.

While we’re still on the lookout for the official announcement, we are waiting for the link of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet for transferring Pokemon to Pokemon HOME which is set to happen sometime around the Spring of 2023.

Of course, more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon like this article on Pokemon HOME’s ver 2.1.0 update here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!