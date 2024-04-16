PUBG Mobile is getting a ton of Spy x Family themed cosmetics with this unlikely team-up between the mobile battle royale and the fan-favorite anime.
PUBG Mobile and Spy x Family collab
The PUBG Mobile and Spy x Family collaboration runs from April 12 to May 12, 2024.
Jump into the SPYxFAMILY Prize Path event! Collect stylish themed items & sets. The exclusive rewards await to be unlocked once you've secured the entire collection.
Start your thrilling adventure now!https://t.co/YG8Do6U6Ai#PUBGM_SPYxFAMILY #SPYxFAMILY #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/dzQe3QPk3P
— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 16, 2024
The Spy x Family themed cosmetics in PUBG Mobile include the following:
- Twilight Set
- Thorn Princess Set
- Yor Stilettos
- Anya Hairstyle
- Bond Glider
- Bond Ornament
- Mr. Chimera Ornament
- Dacia
- Parachute
There will also be a Spy x Family-themed Prize Path. Players can activate this with a one-time UC purchase, unlocking tasks to earn points toward additional themed prizes. The Dacia vehicle skin will be unlocked immediately as a reward upon activation.
Upon reaching level 20 of the Prize Path will reward players with a character set of their choice. The Twilight set or the Thorn Princess set can be unlocked in this manner. Hitting level 20 also rewards players with a treasure chest, giving players the chance to acquire the Bond aircraft. Players with all of the collaborative-themed cosmetics will receive exclusive rewards including the themed social player card, avatar, and avatar frame.
“As we strive to evolve the PUBG MOBILE experience, we're thrilled to announce our latest collaboration with the beloved SPY×FAMILY franchise. We're excited to provide our players with an in-game experience that not only delivers pulse-pounding action but also embodies the charm of SPY×FAMILY,” says Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games.
PUBG Mobile Collaborations in Anime and Pop Culture
Previously, PUBG Mobile also had successful collaborations with other anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Hunter x Hunter, showing that the collaborations have become popular with players. Both the anime and the game benefit from these collaborations, as fans of the anime may be enamored to play PUBG Mobile and fans of PUBG Mobile might be encouraged to check out the anime because of this exposure.
But these collaborations also go beyond the realm of anime and pop culture, as PUBG Mobile also previously partnered with KFC for a rather out-of-the-box promotion. KFC has been known to promote within the gaming space, but no other developer or publisher has worked with the fast food chain to the same extent as Tencent has in the past year.
