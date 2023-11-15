Nongshim Redforce, Six to Eight and Morph qualify for PMGC Grand Finals - 2023 PMGC League Group Red Results

Summary of the 2023 PMGC League Group Red, highlighting Nongshim Redforce, Six to Eight, and Morph's qualification for the PMGC Grand Finals.

In a thrilling turn of events at the 2023 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC), Nongshim Redforce, Six to Eight, and Morph have secured their spots in the PMGC Grand Finals. The competition, which entered its second week, saw the top teams from Group Red battling it out, with these three teams emerging victorious.

The PMGC League Group Red, featuring a total of sixteen teams, was a showcase of skill and strategy, culminating in a decisive weekend of gameplay. Nongshim Redforce, a formidable Korean team, led the pack, amassing an impressive 203 points. This achievement not only secured their first-place standing but also marked a significant milestone for Korean teams in the PMGC, as it has been several years since a Korean team has made it to the Grand Finals. XZY, a key player for Nongshim Redforce, was recognized as the MVP of the group, achieving the highest damage score among his peers.

Chasing closely behind, Six to Eight clinched second place with a commendable 186 points, demonstrating their prowess and consistency throughout the competition. Morph, not far behind, rounded out the top three with a solid 178 points, ensuring their place in the upcoming grand showdown.

The competition was fierce, with other teams like Duksan Esports making remarkable comebacks. Despite an initial dip in performance, Duksan Esports managed to secure three Chicken Dinners on the final day, climbing to the 5th position on the leaderboard with a total of 163 points. Alongside them, Nigma Galaxy finished in fourth place, and several other teams, including FaZe Clan and INCO, ranked in the top 11, advancing to the PMGC Survival Stage for another chance at the Grand Finals.

However, the road ended for some teams. Intense Game, Next Ruya, Seventh Element, HAIL Esports, and Konina Power, despite their valiant efforts, were eliminated from the competition.

The journey to the PMGC Grand Finals is now set for Nongshim Redforce, Six to Eight, and Morph. Scheduled for December 8 to 10 in Istanbul, Türkiye, the Grand Finals promise intense competition as teams vie for a share of the staggering $3 million prize pool. They will be joined by qualifiers from other groups, such as Loops, Alpha7, and Stalwart Esports from Group Green, and those advancing through the PMGC Survival and Last Chance stages.

The upcoming Week Three of the PMGC League will see Group Yellow's 16 teams, including notable names like Vampire Esports, Bigetron Red Villains, and DRS GAMING, competing to secure their qualifying positions. This marks the conclusion of the initial group stages, followed by the Survival Stage and Last Chance Stage, where teams from Groups Green, Red, and Yellow placed 4th to 11th will vie for the remaining spots in the PMGC Grand Finals.

Fans of PUBG MOBILE esports can look forward to the following key dates:

PMGC League Group Stage: November 2 to 19

PMGC League Survival Stage: November 22 to 24

PMGC League Last Chance Stage: November 25 to 26

PMGC Grand Finals: December 8 to 10

For enthusiasts eager to experience the thrill of the PMGC Grand Finals in person, tickets are available for purchase at Istanbul’s Ülker Sports and Event Hall through Biletino or Biletix. Alternatively, fans worldwide can tune in to the action online via platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Tiktok, and Twitch.

As the PMGC advances, the esports community eagerly anticipates the unfolding drama and high-level play that these teams will bring to the grand stage. With their eyes set on the coveted title of PUBG MOBILE World Champion, Nongshim Redforce, Six to Eight, and Morph, along with other qualifying teams, are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable showdown in Istanbul.