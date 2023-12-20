Before the Rams take on the Saints, Cooper Kupp talks about playing on the artificial turf.

It has been well-documented about the outrage and concern from football players about the use of artificial, fake grass or turf on the field. Add Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp to the list as besides his team's home field SoFi Stadium made up of turf, he has to play on a short week with a Thursday game against the New Orleans Saints.

The argument from current players has been that turf is possibly dangerous to play on as it can cause more injuries, some non-contact as evident by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles in MetLife Stadium. Kupp flat out was not hesitant in his answer and said “I hate it” Tuesday according to NBC Sports.

“As you know, I hate it,” Kupp said. “I’m not a fan of turf in general and it’s obviously tough going back-to-back on a short week. But it is what it is. I know people are certainly aware of it. If there’s going to be change that’s going to come, it’s not because people don’t know, you know?”

Kupp says playing on artificial turf is “part of the game”

The Rams star missed some time this year as he was put on the injured reserve to start the regular season due to a hamstring injury. Whether there will be a change or not, it is not going to take place in the next game or even this season so Kupp has the attitude of “it is what it is.”

“So it is what it’s. Like I said, it’s the same thing about playing Thursday night. Everyone’s got to do it,” Kupp said. “Everyone’s got to get it done on turf and just part of this game and you got to deal with it.”

According to Sports Illustrated, there was “A 2022 study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine concluded that “there were ‘a higher rate of foot and ankle injuries on artificial turf, both old-generation and new-generation turf, compared with natural grass'”.

Kupp has 49 receptions for 658 yards to go along with his four touchdowns. He's coming off of a game last weekend against the Washington Commanders where he caught all of his eight targets for 111 yards and a score.

The Rams and Kupp will now prepare for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Saints. Los Angeles are 7-7 and trying to squeak into the playoffs so every win is mandatory.