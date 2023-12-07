Odell Beckham Jr., a Rams postseason hero, opens up on facing his former team now as a member of the Baltimore Ravens

It was only two years ago that current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arrived in Los Angeles in search of the Super Bowl ring that had alluded him for the first seven-and-a-half seasons of his NFL career. Although OBJ would go on to play just twelve games with the Rams, his impact is far greater than the raw numbers indicate. Beckham Jr. was starting to look like he was rounding into shape and re-establishing himself as a marquee receiving threat, scoring the opening touchdown of Super Bowl LVI after already having a productive 2022 postseason. An ACL tear in LA's Super Bowl win over the Bengals marred what could've been an MVP caliber performance in the biggest game of his career, but the fact that Beckham Jr. played such a big role in propelling the Rams to their first Super Bowl since 2000 allowed him to create relationships that have not only lasted, but have remained strong enough to handle a little trash talk.

“It’s a special bond that I have with those guys over there,” Odell Beckham Jr. said, per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. ” ‘Coop’ [Cooper Kupp], [Matthew] Stafford. I still hit a little group chat, talked a little trash with them this week. It’s just all love and respect.”

There's certainly no bad blood between the two sides, but that doesn't mean Odell Beckham Jr. isn't all business as the Ravens prepare to face the Rams this Sunday. As a member of the Rams, Beckham Jr. scored a game-winning touchdown against Baltimore in a Week 17 matchup during the 2021 season. Now, as a member of the Ravens, OBJ is hopeful that history will repeat itself, only this time, with Baltimore coming out on top against the Rams on their way to a Super Bowl victory.

“Two years ago, I was over there, and I scored a touchdown to win the game. Now, I’m over here. Hopefully, I can do the same thing and return the favor to them. Sometimes, I have these Deja vu moments that go on mid-game after you played for so long, you’ve seen so many things. It’s just a team that I have a lot of love and respect for. Obviously, I won a Super Bowl with them, so it does feel good to go against them, to be able to see these guys. I have a special bond with them. The goal is obviously to win now on this side.”