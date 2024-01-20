Revealing one trade the Texas Rangers must consider after the Houston Astros signed Josh Hader to a $95 million contract.

The Houston Astros recently agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract with star closer Josh Hader. Houston's offseason was mostly quiet prior to the signing. The Astros are hoping to make a statement in the American League West after the Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023.

So how can the Rangers answer the Astros' signing?

Texas features a talented team. They should still be able to compete in 2024. However, a number of their starting pitchers will miss the first part of the season due to injuries. As a result, adding pitching depth should be Texas' top priority.

Rangers must trade for two Marlins pitchers

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo has been mentioned as a trade candidate during the offseason. Luzardo, 26, features the potential to become a star and would make sense for the Rangers. He also used to pitch in the AL West for the Oakland Athletics.

One other Marlins pitcher who Texas should consider trading for is a hurler who used to pitch for the A's as well. AJ Puk is a 28-year-old left-hander who pitched for the Athletics through the 2022 season before ending up with the Marlins.

Luzardo is a starter without question. Rumors have swirled about Puk transitioning into a starting pitcher, but he could be used as a valuable relief weapon.

In 2023, Puk pitched to the tune of a 3.97 ERA across 58 games out of Miami's bullpen. He enjoyed even more success in 2022 with Oakland, finishing the season with a superb 3.12 ERA in 62 relief appearances.

Luzardo would highlight the Rangers trade return, however.

Jesus Luzardo features Cy Young potential

I have always been a fan of Jesus Luzardo. He's a left-handed pitcher as well, and offers an impressive fastball to go along with dazzling breaking stuff.

Luzardo struggled early in his career with the A's. He's finally started to display signs of stardom in Miami over the past two seasons, however.

In 2022, Luzardo finished the year with a 3.32 ERA across 18 outings. In 2023, Luzardo stayed healthy and started 32 games. He recorded a respectable 3.58 ERA while striking out 208 batters.

At just 26-years old, there is reason to believe that Jesus Luzardo can develop into a Cy Young-caliber starting pitcher at the big league level. He is still improving and the Rangers would be acquiring a potential ace in a deal.

Rangers' current rotation

Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle will miss the first portion of the 2024 season with injuries. Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning, and Jon Gray are other starting pitching options for Texas.

But adding a pitcher like Luzardo to the rotation would unquestionably help matters to begin the campaign. Even once deGrom, Scherzer, and Mahle return, the Rangers can still find a way to get everybody involved. I'm a firm believer that there is no such thing as too much starting pitching depth.

The acquisition of Puk would give Bruce Bochy and the Rangers a versatile arm in the bullpen. Puk could pitch some important late-innings for Texas, while also being an option to enter games early in relief.

The Rangers would obviously need to trade some of their best prospects to get both pitchers. At the very least, Texas should try to acquire Luzardo, but adding both would be the perfect answer to the Astros' Josh Hader signing.

The Rangers will be an intriguing ball club to follow as the offseason continues.