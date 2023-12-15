Texas Rangers star pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to be out until June or July of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer will miss the first half of the 2024 season. The former All-Star was acquired by Texas prior to the trade deadline in 2023, but dealt with injury trouble during the Rangers' World Series run. Scherzer most recently underwent surgery on a herniated disc in his back and will reportedly be out until June or July of 2024, Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today reports.

The Rangers released a quote from Scherzer, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“After returning to my offseason home in Florida, my discomfort in my back continued to get worse,” Scherzer said. “During this time, I received a diagnosis of a herniated disc. After several conservative treatments and consulting with multiple specialists, I made the decision to have the recommended surgery.

“Getting this procedure done now will give me the best chance to pitch as much as possible for the Rangers in 2024. I look forward to putting in the rehab work and getting back on the mound next summer.”

The Rangers recently signed Tyler Mahle who is dealing with an injury of his own. Mahle is expected to return around the middle of the 2024 season, and Jacob deGrom's timetable should be similar after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.

Texas will have reinforcements during the middle of the '24 campaign. But can they stay aloft to open the season amid all of the injury concerns? Well, much of that will rely upon what other moves they make this offseason.

Rangers' plan after Max Scherzer surgery update

GM Chris Young is reportedly keeping the door open for Jordan Montgomery and Martin Perez reunions, per Wilson. Texas could also give a young pitcher such as Jack Leiter a chance to make the Opening Day rotation.

Of course, Texas may still try to add other pitchers in free agency or via trades. The Rangers are fresh off a World Series victory and would love to build a dynasty of sorts. Adding pitching help will be of the utmost importance, however.

As long as Texas builds a competitive enough rotation, the returns of Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Tyler Mahle will play a pivotal role down the stretch. For now, all three pitchers will focus on their rehab as they hope to return at some point during the '24 campaign.