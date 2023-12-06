As the Marlins look to capitalize on their postseason appearances, Miami is open to trading Jesus Luzardo among their wealth of pitching.

While the Miami Marlins made the playoffs this past season, they were swept in the Wild Card round. As the Marlins look to go on a much deeper postseason run, Miami has become more open to trading from their pitching.

Miami is listening to trade conversations on pitchers such as Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

The Marlins are flush with pitching talent. All three players believed to be available in the trade are expected to be in the rotation and are all 26-years-old or young. Miami has fellow pitchers such as Eury Perez and Trevor Rogers. While he is expected to miss the 2024 season after Tommy John surgery, former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara is still on the roster.

With so much pitching available, the Martins are looking to trade from their wealth to obtain more offense. Miami ranked 26th in the league by scoring 666 runs last season. And that was with Jorge Soler on the roster.

Miami pulled off a similar pitcher for offense trade last offseason, dealing Jorge Lopez to the Minnesota Twins for Luis Arraez. While it may be tough for the Marlins to find another player of Arraez's potential, Miami certainly has the pitching power to swing a big trade.

With the Marlins back in the playoff conversation, they aren't looking to leave anytime soon. But they know they'll need a bit more firepower in the batter's box to be true contenders. With pitchers in spades, the Marlins can afford to trade one or two while still having a potentially dominant rotation.