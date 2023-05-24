Even with all the money being a chart-topping, award-winning artist affords you, it’s impossible to buy style. It’s in your genes, not a mannequin. You might see someone on TV make an outfit look immaculate, but you know you wouldn’t end up in Vogue wearing it. That’s not a coincidence. Take, for example, Doja Cat, who got famous for wearing a cow outfit. She’s more than likely the only person capable of pulling that off. Even A$AP Rocky can’t pull off some of the ensembles others on this list can sport.

All of that is to say, only a select have the fashion prowess to deserve a mention among the elite steppers in music. Sure, some people are already cemented thanks to decades of serving looks (Pharrell Williams for example). These musicians embodied style with individuality and flair, using fashion to express narratives and infuse their unique identities into every ensemble. Tyler the Creator keeps it consistent, Rihanna can create a viral look at any moment, and Steve Lacy seemingly came out of nowhere — here are artists who don’t hesitate to treat the entire world as a runway.

6. Rihanna

Let’s not forget Rihanna prior to the phenomenal maternity looks and lingerie brand. Rih is the queen of taste. She’ll take the least favorite outfit in your closet and turn it into a banger (that goes for guys, too). Rihanna is the last person you want to have a fashion-off with because she’ll make you wonder what you got yourself into the moment you look back at her iconic moments, such as the Met Gala egg yolk dress or the completely sheer gown covered in diamonds from 2014.

Let’s not overlook the moment she revealed her pregnancy in a stroll through New York, elegantly showcasing her growing baby bump adorned in vintage Chanel and Vetements denim.

5. Tyler the Creator

At first, Tyler’s image wasn’t clear. After some time, everyone caught on to his unique taste and it became a staple. Tyler, the Creator’s style remains steadfast and iconic, blending schoolboy charm with a fashion-forward edge. With a deep understanding of his identity and what resonates, Tyler’s consistent aesthetic is a testament to his unwavering confidence.

In a recent video, Tyler offered a glimpse into the essence of his style, showcasing his affection for vibrant gemstones, unconventional timepieces, and unique accessories like pins. He also revealed his appreciation for the timeless elegance of Louis Vuitton trunks and how Supreme editorials played a pivotal role in shaping his perception of form and proportion. While nurturing his own creative ventures, including the renowned Golf Wang and Golf Le Fleur lines, Tyler ensures a personal touch in every creation, ensuring that each piece aligns with his artistic vision.

4. Doja Cat

Doja Cat has become a ubiquitous presence in pop culture, making it hard to believe that her first venture into Paris Fashion Week occurred in 2022. Reflecting on the experience, she expressed the significance of conveying her passion for art and fashion to a broader audience. Among the standout moments was her attendance at Thom Browne’s show, where she captivated the front row in a gown shaped like a tie.

Doja Cat possesses a unique ability to effortlessly infuse grandeur into the ordinary and transform simplicity into extravagance. She relishes in the art of performance beyond the confines of the stage, stating her preference for captivating audiences in any context. With her remarkable versatility, there seems to be no ensemble in existence that Doja Cat couldn’t flawlessly pull off.

3. ROSALÍA

ROSALÍA effortlessly navigates the realms of strength and vulnerability, as evident in her groundbreaking 2022 album, Motomami, and the accompanying blockbuster tour. Setting the stage for each performance, she emerges in a bespoke Dion Lee ensemble, capturing the essence of Motomami’s remarkable fusion of ambition and intimacy. Much like her music, ROSALÍA’s fashion choices resonate with a wide audience, offering relatability and inclusivity to all.

2. Steve Lacy

What’s the secret to transforming from an up-and-coming R&B sensation to a bona fide fashion icon? Just ask Steve Lacy, who fearlessly defies conventional style norms. The talented singer of “Bad Habit” possesses an innate understanding of fashion that rivals his chart-topping hits, and in 2023, his unparalleled sense of style radiates with unparalleled confidence.

Lacy seamlessly integrates fashion into both his on and off-stage personas, using clothing as a powerful expression of his artistic identity.

1. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky should hold this number-one spot until further notice. We’ll let you all forget the sly look he had on to support his lady Rihanna breaking history during her Super Bowl performance. When you release a song on your debut studio album titled Fashion Killa, you have to live up to that, especially if you’re heavy in the spotlight like Rocky is. A$AP Rocky might never slow down with the stellar dressing.

There you have it folks, the most stylish music has to offer.