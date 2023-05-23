During a night out at the club, A$AP Rocky got into a heated argument with other nightclub goers. The altercation occurred near his partner, the world renowned singer and businesswoman Rihanna. While they were having their argument, A$AP told them to “act like gentlemen” because he had his “lady in here.” And Rihanna is very pregnant, according to People.

“Y’all n***** act like gentlemen right now, you heard?” said A$AP. “I got my lady in here.”

He continued, “Y’all n***** calm that s*** down, man. Don’t be in the section doing all that s***. Calm that s*** down, y’all act like gentlemen when y’all in our presence.”

What the altercation was about is unknown. What is known is Rihanna is on her second pregnancy after giving birth to her first born son RZA Athelston (pronounced like Rizza). The performers celebrated RZA’s first birthday earlier this month. On an Instagram post sharing the birthday news, there was a photo of the Wu-Tang Clan founder saying “Wu-Tang Clan is for the children.”

RZA Athelston is named after Wu-Tang Clan’s own RZA, who’s real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. Wu-Tang really is for the kids.

A$AP Rocky opened up about fatherhood and advice he wanted to pass on. “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what.” he continued telling Outlook, “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”