In a candid interview with Interview Magazine, Rihanna shared insights into her fashion choices, motherhood, and creative process. The Fenty founder opened up about feeling outshone by her partner A$AP Rocky's impeccable style and how motherhood has influenced her fashion decisions, per Complex.
Fashion Envy: Rihanna vs. ASAP Rocky
Known for her bold and boundary-pushing fashion sense, Rihanna admitted to feeling “bummy” compared to her partner, A$AP Rocky. Despite being a fashion icon in her own right, Rihanna revealed that Rocky's penchant for designer looks sometimes leaves her feeling underdressed.
“I be feeling bummy as shit next to this man,” Rihanna candidly expressed. “I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?’”
Even when traveling, Rihanna shared that Rocky's preference for high-end fashion often contrasts with her desire for comfort. Despite the playful banter about their fashion choices, Rihanna emphasized that she doesn't feel competitive with the rapper.
Motherhood and Style Evolution
With the recent addition of two children under two years old to her family, Rihanna acknowledged the impact of motherhood on her stylistic choices. She humorously remarked that being a mom has made her a “lazy dresser,” prioritizing comfort and practicality over high fashion.
“It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them?'” Rihanna explained. “What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’ Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”
While Rihanna's approach to fashion may have evolved with motherhood, her commitment to self-expression and creativity remains unwavering.
Addressing the persistent question of her highly anticipated music, Rihanna offered insight into her creative process. Contrary to her usual approach of starting with music and letting it guide her visuals, Rihanna revealed that she's experiencing a reverse dynamic this time.
“I have a lot of visual ideas,” Rihanna shared. “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key, this time.”
Despite her excitement about the visual concepts, Rihanna remained cryptic about the specifics, hinting at the influence of external factors that she jokingly referred to as “the opps.”
In her interview with Interview Magazine, Rihanna provided fans with an unfiltered look into her personal and creative life. From candid reflections on her fashion choices and motherhood to tantalizing hints about her upcoming music, Rihanna's revelations offer a glimpse into the multifaceted world of one of music and fashion's most influential figures. As fans eagerly await her next move, Rihanna's authenticity and creativity continue to captivate audiences around the globe.