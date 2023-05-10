In a shocking revelation on Tuesday, rapper and singer Doja Cat admitted that her last two albums, 2021’s Planet Her and 2019’s Hot Pink, were “cash-grabs” that were made purely for profit, Page Six reports. The Say So hitmaker went on to say that her fans “fell for it.” She tweeted, “Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and y’all fell for it. Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while y’all weep for mediocre pop.”

Doja’s confession has left many fans stunned, as her last two albums have been highly praised by critics and fans alike. Her debut album Amala, however, was excluded from the description of “mediocre pop.” The rapper has previously expressed her desire to show her personal side through her music. In a tweet on May 7, she mentioned feeling tired of doing things that she didn’t believe in and not being able to share her story through her music.

In addition to her confession, Doja Cat played a snippet of new music on Instagram Live, which sees her returning to her rap roots. The rapper previously announced on Twitter that she would be moving away from pop music to focus on rap. She tweeted, “no more pop. I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything. I just enjoy making music, but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t, so I will.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Y’all feeling Doja Cat new snippet? pic.twitter.com/Gt0lPDyIUm — Cuntology 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Bardiology_) May 9, 2023

Doja Cat’s fans have expressed their support for the artist, assuring her that they still love her music and will continue to support her no matter what. Many are eagerly awaiting her next album, (she revealed the title as First of All in the midst of her Twitter rants) and are excited to hear her new rap tracks.