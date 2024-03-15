As the 2024 NFL offseason kicks into high gear, many fans are looking at the Baltimore Ravens and their quest to build upon their impressive 2023 season. With a record of 13-4 and a heartbreaking loss in the AFC Title Game, the Ravens are poised to make strategic moves in the upcoming draft to bolster their roster. For sure, they want to make a run for the Super Bowl in 2024.
Baltimore Ravens' 2023 Season Recap
The Ravens experienced a remarkable journey in 2023. It was marked by a formidable defense and a revamped passing game orchestrated by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. This synergy propelled them to clinch the AFC's top seed, with quarterback Lamar Jackson securing another MVP accolade. Despite a convincing victory over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, their championship dreams were dashed in a heart-wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
With the conclusion of the previous season, the Ravens are back to the drawing board. They remain helmed by head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. Sure, Jackson's contract extension provides stability. Still, the team faces pivotal decisions in shaping their roster for the upcoming season.
Draft Considerations
The Ravens' draft strategy hinges on their ability to retain key players. Expected departures like Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney necessitate addressing critical positions, notably pass rusher and running back. A rejuvenation of the pass-rushing unit, relying heavily on seasoned veterans in previous years, is paramount. Adding a talented young pass-rusher on a rookie contract could prove transformative for the team.
In addition, securing a long-term solution at running back is imperative to solidify the position. Despite a serviceable committee in 2023, the Ravens aim to bolster their backfield with a rookie talent.
Considering the uncertainty surrounding Rashod Bateman's future, investing in another receiver early in the draft is sensible. While Zay Flowers emerged as a first-round success, adding depth to the receiving corps remains a priority.
Furthermore, the Ravens are eyeing prospects to enhance cornerback depth and bolster the offensive line's interior. Players like Nate Wiggins from Clemson and Isaiah Adams from Illinois are among those under consideration. With nine selections in the 2024 draft, including acquired picks from trades, the Ravens have ample opportunities to shape their roster for the upcoming season.
Here we will look at the Baltimore Ravens' possible picks for the first three rounds of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, No. 30, Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
Darius Robinson is a formidable EDGE prospect from Missouri. Robinson's standout performance at the Senior Bowl captured attention. He showed his impressive blend of power and athleticism. Standing at 6'5 and weighing 286 pounds, Robinson possesses the size and skills to excel at both defensive end and defensive tackle. Take note that the Ravens will prioritize large outside pass-rushers. As such, Robinson emerges as an exceptional addition. His notable 8.5 sacks in the 2023 season underscore his rising stock. This makes him a compelling choice for teams seeking an impactful defensive lineman capable of immediate contributions against the run and promising growth as a pass-rusher.
Round 2, No. 62, Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Roman Wilson is a dynamic wide receiver from Michigan. He emerges as a prime playmaking candidate. Widely regarded as one of the standout performers at the Senior Bowl, Wilson can create separation in one-on-one situations. He has reliable hands across various route depths and can play larger than his stature of 5'10. With the departures of Odell Beckham and Devin Duvernay hampering Baltimore's receiving corps, Wilson offers an enticing solution. His skill set aligns well with teams valuing speed and versatility in their receiving units. Drafting him carries the potential for immediate impact in rotational roles and future growth into a significant contributor.
Round 3, No. 93, DJ James, CB, Auburn
DJ James is a seasoned cornerback hailing from Auburn. James brings a wealth of experience, having transitioned from Oregon to Auburn during his collegiate career. He is for his fluid athleticism, agile hip movements, and adept coverage skills in both man and zone schemes. As such, James presents an intriguing prospect at the cornerback position. Despite needing to further develop his physical attributes and functional strength, his length and speed offer promising foundations for success. He has also tallied 70 tackles and two interceptions throughout his collegiate career. This means James exhibits the potential to make an early impact and evolve into a valuable contributor for the Ravens at the highest level.
Looking Ahead
As the anticipation builds for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a pivotal position to address key areas of their roster. With strategic selections across the first three rounds, the Ravens aim to fortify their defensive front, enhance their receiving corps, and bolster their secondary. Darius Robinson, Roman Wilson, and DJ James represent just a glimpse of the potential talent the Ravens could secure in their quest for Super Bowl contention. As the draft approaches, Ravens fans will have their eyes fixed on Baltimore to see how they navigate the selection process. They are hoping these picks will lay the groundwork for another memorable season in 2024.