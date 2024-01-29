The Ravens AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs deserves a lot of blame.

The Baltimore Ravens had everything going in their favor. They had a top-10 total offense and defense, the presumable MVP of the league, and for the first time, the homefield advantage in the AFC Championship Game. Yet, by the end of the game, the most successful team over the last half-decade, the Kansas City Chiefs, once again proved why they are the latest dynasty of the league, beating the Ravens 17-10.

It was another disheartening loss for the Ravens on Sunday in the NFL playoffs, failing once again to achieve their ultimate goal, the Super Bowl. At least it wasn't in the Wild Card or Divisional Round like it has been in their last several attempts. But I doubt that's much of a consolation prize for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens having to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs heading to their second straight Super Bowl and fourth in five years.

For all the advantages, especially that of a hot Baltimore crowd at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens never once held a lead in the game, and were down 17-7 at the half. That meant that Mahomes, coupled with the NFL's No. 2 ranked total defense, were in the heads of the Ravens early — which has proven to be the biggest advantage of this Kansas City team.

But how exactly did the Ravens blow this one? Who's to blame for allowing this disappointing loss?

The Ravens as a whole were riddled with costly penalties

The Ravens accounted for eight penalties for 95 yards on Sunday, compared to the Chiefs' three for only 30 yards. But it wasn't just the amount of yards; it was the poor timing and type of said penalties by the Ravens that were so costly.

The Ravens had four 15-yard penalties, including an unnecessary roughness by Kyle Van Noy, followed by a roughing the passer by Travis Jones right before the end of the half that ended up leading to a Chiefs field goal. Then later in the game, there was a taunting penalty by Zay Flowers late in the third quarter and a roughing the passer early in the fourth quarter by Jadeveon Clowney.

For a team that was at home, there was no reason for this amount of costly penalties. Just no excuse for it. These penalties are one of the reasons that cost them the game.

Zay Flowers fumbled in the fourth quarter

Flowers was a huge part of the success for the Ravens against the Chiefs. He finished the day with five receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. Late in the third quarter heading into the fourth was a mixed bag for the young receiver, however.

Jackson found Flowers three times for 76 yards on what looked to be a promising drive. Flowers should have had his second touchdown for the day if not for fumbling right before making it into the end zone. That was also the same drive Flowers was flagged for taunting. Then, out of frustration, Flowers lacerated his hand after slamming his helmet on a bench. That, for the most part, was the beginning of the end of the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson looked shaky, frustrated

Jackson never quite looked comfortable the whole day, and that has to be heavily credited to Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who was brilliant on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Jackson finished the day going 20-for-37 for 272 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception with a passer rating of 75.5. He also had eight carries for 54 yards. But the pressure was on Jackson all day, which kept him out of his rhythm, failing to make crucial throws and not getting much else going with his legs. He was sacked four times for 17 yards, with another seven quarterback hits.

Unfortunately for Jackson, his playoff woes came back to haunt him in the most important game of the season. After the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Jackson now has nine turnovers in seven postseason games. His fumble in the second quarter ended up not resulting in a Chiefs score, but his fourth quarter was pretty much the end to the Ravens' comeback.

It would be the Ravens' second-to-last possession that went 12 plays and 74 yards and had immense promise. But on 2nd-and-10 at the Chiefs 25, Jackson threw the ball surrounded by multiple Chiefs defenders and was ultimately picked off by Deon Bush for a touchback. Jackson was clearly frustrated, slamming his helmet to the ground coming back to the sideline.

The Ravens defense

As good as the Ravens defense has been all season, they weren't their best on Sunday. The most concerning was on third down against the Chiefs. The Ravens had the 7th ranked third-down defense (36.4%) in the NFL coming into the AFC Championship Game, yet on Sunday, the Chiefs converted 8-of-18 (44.4%) to their own abysmal 3-of-11 (27.2%).

The Ravens also couldn't take Mahomes down until the fourth quarter, sacking him twice for 11 yards. That probably didn't help the Ravens' defense get off the field (nor did their offense, for that matter), which is why the Chiefs outgained the Ravens in time of possession 37:30 to 22:30.

Pretty much everything that was great about the Ravens this season was everything but great in the AFC Championship Game.