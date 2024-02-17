The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals made a trade on Saturday with spring training right around the corner.

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals are reportedly in agreement on a trade. The Red Sox are sending reliever John Schreiber to the Royals for minor league pitcher David Sandlin, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Kansas City has had a strong offseason. The Royals have brought in talent and recently signed star Bobby Witt Jr. to a long-term contract extension. Adding Schreiber will give the bullpen an important boost.

Schreiber, a 29-year-old right-handed pitcher, made his big league debut in 2019 with the Detroit Tigers. He ended up with Boston in 2021, but pitched in just one game that season. In 2022, however, Schreiber established himself as a quality MLB reliever.

He ultimately turned in a stellar 2.22 ERA and 0.985 WHIP across 64 appearances. Although he didn't perform quite as well in 2023, Schreiber still recorded a respectable 3.86 ERA over 46 games.

Sandlin is an exciting right-handed pitching prospect. He dealt with injury trouble in 2023 but still features a high-ceiling at 22 years old. He ultimately made 14 starts in 2023 and finished the year with a 3.51 ERA and 87 strikeouts.

Red Sox, Royals heading into 2024 season

The Red Sox and Royals both missed the postseason in 2023. Boston has endured their share of ups and downs over the years, but they did recently reach the playoffs. Kansas City, though, has been in a drought.

Still, these are teams that have earned World Series victories within the past 10 years. They would love nothing more than to build a true contender once again. The Royals may have an opportunity to compete in the lackluster American League Central in 2024, while the Red Sox are hoping to make an AL Wild Card run at the very least.