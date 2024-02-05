Bobby Witt Jr. got the bag.

With MLB free agency at a slow crawl for the past month, the Kansas City Royals broke some major news on Monday. The Royals and star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. have agreed to a massive 11-year, $288 million extension, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

‘BREAKING: Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on an 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN.'

Witt immediately took to X with a perfect response to the extension that will keep him in Kansas City for the foreseeable future:

Witt is fresh off a huge year where he hit .276 with 30 home runs and 96 RBIs, so this is a massive deal for the Royals.

Questions swirled about whether or not the Royals would give Witt a contract of this size, but those questions can be put to bed officially. The Royals account also posted a message on X that should fire up the fan base.

The present, the future, and the largest contract in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/LpcUGPpzkj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 5, 2024

Passan also noted that the contract comes with a series of opt-outs and could be worth more than $300 million:

‘The contract will allow Witt to opt out after the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th years, sources said. It also includes a club option after the 11th season that would tack on three years and $89 million to the contract, giving it a 14-year, $377 million ceiling.'

After rumors for months, the Royals have struck an agreement with Bobby Witt Jr., much to the relief of the fans.

This is the largest contract in franchise history for the Royals and well-deserved for a promising young player.