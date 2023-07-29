The Archon Archetype is the eleventh and final secret archetype in Remnant II. This secret archetype may just be the last archetype players unlock as it requires a couple of prerequisites. In this Remnant 2 guide, we teach you how to unlock the Archon Archetype.

Remnant 2 Guide: How to Unlock the Archon Archetype

Unlocking the Archon Archetype might be the last thing you'll be doing in Remnant II. There are a lot of prerequisites to unlock the Archon Archetype, which involves leveling up your other Archetypes. You need to get your Explorer Archetype up to Level 10 and your Invader Archetype up to Level 5. Equip the complete Realmwalker Set, the starting gear set of the Explorer. It can also be bought from Whispers, the Armor Merchant in Ward 13. You also need to equip Ford's Scattergun, the starting weapon of the Explorer, or obtained through The Red Throne on Yaesha. You will also need the following items:

Void Heart Relic – Unlocked by completing the Seeker's Keys campaign in N'erud.

Cube Gun – Unlocked by crafting it with the Conflux Prism Crafting Material after beating the Labyrinth Sentinel in the Labyrinth.

Labyrinth Staff – Unlocked by beating Bastion in the Labyrinth.

Leto's Amulet – Purchased from Reggie in Ward 13 after flop dodging 100 times.

Amber Moonstone – Purchased from Cass in Ward 13.

Black Cat Amulet – Purchased from Reggie in Ward 13 after dying a lot.

Anastasija's Inspiration – Purchased from Whispers in Ward 13.

Zania's Malice – Found near the Ashen Wasteland Checkpoint of The Root, by going through a small hole in the wall right before jumping down to get the Resonating Heart.

Equip all of this gear, the Explorer on your Primary (Left) Archetype Loadout and the Invader on your Secondary (Right) Archetype Loadout then head to the Labyrinth. Find the Portal that keeps on changing. Wait for it to show the scenery where there's a round cracked floor. This is, in fact, not a floor, and the portal is actually oriented downwards such that you'll be in free fall as soon as you traverse. Wait for about two seconds, then make a Hail Mary jump through the portal. When timed correctly, a bridge will form right beneath you before you fall through the abyss. Quickly run towards the platform ahead of you before the bridge collapses. Head towards the room found towards the right towards the back and interact with the Portal that is glowing red. Use the Biome Portal Key to activate the Portal. This Portal brings you to the Backrooms (yes, from that Creepypasta), a location that only persists for 1. 5 minutes. You can find three items here, so using the Explorer's Perks will be helpful to collect all three in one go, but if ever you run out of time, you can always re-enter the Backrooms. You can find the Bisected Ring, which gives you infinite stamina, and the Gunfire Security Lanyard Amulet, which automatically reloads your weapon. Finally, find the Strange Cube, the necessary item to unlock the Archon Archetype, which you'll have to turn over to Wallace to get the Hexahedron Engram, which you can use to unlock the Archon Archetype.

Finally discovered after being rumored for a while, the Archon Archetype is a support-focused class that specializes in weapon mods and mod power. If, by any chance, you still haven't unlocked the other Secret Archetypes or need help learning how to unlock the Explorer and Invader Archetypes, you can check out our comprehensive guide on how to unlock all of the Secret Archetypes in Remnant II.