Remnant 2 boasts a whole lot more class archetypes compared to its predecessor and as cherry on top, allows players to build their characters with two archetypes at the same time, leading to a huge amount of customizability and replayability. The game has four starter archetypes and several more as secret unlockables. In this Remnant 2 guide, we lead you through the process of unlocking all of the known archetypes, and will continue updating this guide as more are discovered in the days to come or when they get added in the future in one of the three post-launch DLCs.

About Remnant 2's dual-class mechanics

Although we will reference the dual-class mechanics as the player gaining a secondary class, both classes equipped are actually used to their full potential. This means it doesn't matter whether you choose a class as your initial class or you unlock them later on: their mechanics will be exactly the same and two can be used simultaneously for full effect.

Remnant 2 Starting Classes

There are four starting classes in the game, and one of them is instantly unlocked when you choose it as your initial class. The other three can be unlocked later on as your secondary class as follows:

Hunter – Talk to Brabus (Weapons Merchant) in Ward 13 and purchase the Rusty Medal (1,500 Scraps) from him. Take the Rusty Medal to Wallace and pay him 1,000 Scraps and 4 Luminous Crystals to get the Sniper War Medal Engram which you can then equip to unlock the Hunter Archetype.

The Hunter specializes in long-range weapons, precision, and marking enemies. The Hunter is primarily a DPS character.

Handler – Talk to Mudtooth (Concoctions Merchant) in Ward 13 and purchase the Old Whistle (1,500 Scraps) from him. Take the Old Whistle to Wallace and pay him 1,000 Scraps and 4 Luminous Crystals to get the Silent Whistle Engram which you can then equip to unlock the Handler Archetype.

The Handler specializes in teamwork and is accompanied by a pet companion that can attack enemies and revive downed allies, including the Handler itself. The Handler is a well-rounded character leaning towards Support.

Medic – Talk to Dr. Norah (Healing Consumables Merchant) in Ward 13 and purchase the Medic Pin (1,500 Scraps) from her. Take the Medic Pin to Wallace and pay him 1,000 Scraps and 4 Luminous Crystals to get the Cadeceous Idol Engram which you can equip to unlock the Medic Archetype.

The Medic specializes in healing and survival, allowing players to heal themselves and allies without using their relics or consumable items. The Medic is primarily a Support character.

Challenger – Talk to Reggie (Grenades Merchant) in Ward 13 and purchase the Old Metal Tool (1,500 Scraps) from him. Take the Old Metal Tool to Wallace and pay him 1,000 Scraps and 4 Luminous Crystals to get the Steel Enswell Engram which you can then equip to unlock the Challenger Archetype.

The Challenger is a tanky character that specializes in melee combat and survivability. The Challenger acts as a tank and is a secondary DPS character.

How to Unlock Remnant 2 Secret Archetypes

While unlocking the starting classes as secondary archetypes is as easy as farming for materials and purchasing the necessary items, the same cannot be said for the rest of Remnant 2's archetypes.

Gunslinger – Can be chosen as the initial archetype of players who pre-purchased any version of the game. Talk to Mudtooth after you have turned in your second Strange Object to the Keeper of the Labyrinth and exhaust all of his dialogue options. He will eventually give you the Worn Cylinder along with other Gunslinger-related equipment. Take the Worn Cylinder to Wallace and pay him 1,000 Scraps and 4 Luminous Crystals to get the Iron Cylinder Engram which you can then equip to unlock the Gunslinger Archetype.

The Gunslinger specializes in quick shots, quick reloads, raw firepower, and ammo conservation. The Gunslinger is primarily a DPS character.

Alchemist – Unlocking the Alchemist takes a bit of luck (or misfortune). As you explore the slums of Losomn, you can randomly be attacked and killed by a Manticora if you come close to a broken drain. These drains look like the regular drains throughout Losomn but with one of its grates pulled outwards, leaving a slight gap. Unfortunately, the Manticora attack is completely random and there's no way to manually trigger this random event. Your best bet would be crouching near every broken drain you spot. Note that if you're playing multiplayer, once one player gets abducted by the Manticora, the rest of the party have to die to trigger the event.

Once a Manticora attacks you and takes you with it through the drain, you will be taken to its lair which is simply a secret spot from the same location that you can exit but not enter. The exception of the Manticora attack in Tiller's Rest which will just drop you a Ring and the Alchemist Armor Set. Wherever else in Losomn, this Manticora attack will lead to a battle with a lone Manticora which will then drop the Mysterious Stone. Take the Mysterious Stone to Wallace and pay him 1,000 Scraps and 4 Luminous Crystals to get the Philosopher's Stone Engram which you can then equip to unlock the Alchemist Archetype.

The Alchemist specializes in the use of consumables and concoctions, prolonging their effects and increasing their potency. Alchemists have the special trait of being able to enjoy the benefits of two concoctions at once. The Alchemist is primarily a support character.

Engineer – Unlocking the Engineer Archetype requires some careful preparations. Stock up on Curse-reversing consumables and Curse-resistant equipment because you'll need them. The Engineer Archetypee is unlocked by finding its unique item called Alien Device in one of N'erud's edges, randomly spawning in either The Eon Vault or the Timeless Horizon past the Titan's Reach checkpoint in N'erud. Most of N'erud's overworld is bordered by strong sandstorms that will inflict damage and Curse on your character. What's worse is this will require you to blindly walk toward the edge to check the landscape and see if it's the edge that you're looking for. The edge where the Alien Device spawns is a small platform off the edge of the map that you'll have to jump across a cliff to, surrounded by pointy rock formations to its left and to its right. Obtain the Alien Device and give it to Wallace back in Ward 13 with the usual payment to get the Drzyr Caliper Engram which you can then equip to unlock the Engineer Archetype.

The Engineer specializes in heavy weaponry, setting up offensive turrets, and buffing allies' armor. The Engineer can effectively build for both a support or a DPS playstyle.

Summoner – Unlocking the Summoner Archetype requires the player to progress deep into Remnant 2's worlds and arrive at Yaesha. In Yaesha, players will find a Bloodmoon Altar, a crafting table where the player can craft armor, weapons, concoctions, rings, and talismans. It is also through the Bloodmoon Altar that the player can craft the Faded Grimoire, which the player can take back to Wallace in Ward 13 to obtain the Tome of the Bringer Engram that they can equip to unlock the Summoner Class after paying the requisite costs. Crafting the Faded Grimoire requires 1,500 Scrap, 5 Lumenite Crystals, and 15 Blood Moon Essence. The hardest material to farm here is the Blood Moon Essence which the player can only get by killing Root Wisps in Yaesha. Root Wisps only spawn when there's a Blood Moon – check the sky if it's red. If not, reload the world by exiting and entering back Yaesha.

The Summoner, as the name suggests, summons minions to fight on their behalf, which they can then sacrifice to increase their damage output. If just having one dog as a companion isn't enough for you, then consider summoning otherwordly beings to do your dirty work for you. The Summoner is primarily a DPS class.

Invader – Unlocking the Invader Archetype is by far the one that requires the most work to do in Remnant 2, which might even require players to re-roll their campaigns. To unlock the Invader class, players will first have to obtain the Dreamcatcher weapon in Losomn. The Dreamcatcher can be found in the Asylum at the deepest depths of the Morrow Parish in Losomn, the starting location of one of the two main stories in this World. Simply said, if you spawned in the Beatific Palace when you choose Losomn, you will have to re-roll your campaign. The Dreamcatcher is obtained by feeding the Nightweaver's Web with the Nightweaver Stone Doll, which you can obtain from the Head Doctor in the Asylum.

With the Dreamcatcher in your inventory, head to Root Earth and find the Corrupted Harbor checkpoint. There should be a big open arena near it with an amulet ripe for the picking. Pick up the amulet, and a blue particle effect will linger over where you picked it up from. Use the Dreamcatcher here to obtain the Walker's Dream. Use Walker's Dream and it will teleport you back to the checkpoint. Head back to the arena and fight against the boss called Bane. Note that you only get one shot to beat Bane. Die and you will lose access to this area permanently. Bring shock-proof gear and consumables and prepare for one hell of a battle. Once Bane falls, it'll drop Wooden Shiv. Take this back to Wallace and pay him the usual fees to get the Serrated Root Blade Engram which you can equip to unlock the Invader Archetype.

The Invader packs the strongest punch in the game. It also has the ability to lose aggro, making it perfect for parties or as a secondary class for the Summoner or the Handler, and pairs best with the Assassin's Seal ring that you get back in the Council Chamber in Losomn. The Invader is an evasive character that boosts the entire party's damage output.

Explorer – You can only unlock the Explorer Archetype by finishing the game at least once. Defeating the game's final boss will have it drop the Broken Compass, which you can hand over to Wallace in Ward 13 with the usual payment to receive the Golden Compass which you can equip to unlock the Explorer Archetype.

The Explorer is a great end-game support class that enables the entire party to clear post-game content faster and find new loot more reliably. Having an Explorer in the party allows the team to find more and better quality loot.

Rumored Archetypes in Remnant 2

There's a rumored eleventh archetype that has been found by data miners that appears to have not yet been unlocked by anyone called the Archon Archetype. We will update this guide when we find out more about this secret archetype.

For more Remnant 2 guides, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.