The Rockies face the Phillies in Philadelphia! Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Phillies prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.
The Rockies are a candidate for the worst team in the MLB. They are 4-13 and don't have much hope this season. Their bats have been middle of the pack this season, while they have the worst pitching staff in the MLB. Michael Toglia and Ryan McMahon are the two standouts for the Rockies this season on offense, while Dakota Hudson has been the lone bright spot for the Rockies on the mound. Their offense can only go so far when their pitching has been as bad as anyone in the MLB and it does not get any easier against the Phillies.
The Phillies have been solid this season with a 9-8 record up to this point. The bats have gotten off to a slow start with their team batting average ranking in the 20s. By contrast, the pitching for the Phillies has been great as a top-10 unit so far this season. On offense, Trea Turner, Brandon Marsh, and Alec Bohm have been the standouts with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber also hanging around too on offense. The pitching trio of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez have been solid on the mound and picked up some of the slack with the bats being slow to warm up this season. The Phillies still have the talent to be a force this season and get the perfect opportunity to showcase that talent.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rockies-Phillies Odds
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +188
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline: -225
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How to Watch Rockies vs. Phillies
Time: 6:05 pm ET
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockies are going with Ryan Feltner to start on the mound. He's started out the year with a 1-1 record, a 3.38 ERA, and a 1.31 WHIP. Through 16 innings, he has 18 strikeouts to six walks. He earned the win in his last start against the Blue Jays, where he threw five innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Last season, Feltner struggled with a 2-4 record, a 5.82 ERA, and a 1.68 WHIP. Feltner makes his fifth career start against the Phillies in this contest. He is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA, a 1.875 WHIP, 12 walks, and 19 strikeouts over 16 innings of work against the Phillies.
The Rockies' offense has been average to start the season. They are 14th in team batting average at .246 after finishing last season with a .249 batting average. The offense is led by Michael Toglia and Ryan McMahon. The Rangers offense can match up with anyone in the MLB. McMahon leads in batting average at .349, in RBI at 11, in OBP at .432, and in hits at 22, while Toglia leads the team in home runs with four up to this point. They will need to do a lot in this matchup against the Philadelphia pitching staff.
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Phillies are putting Cristopher Sanchez on the mound where he has an 0-2 record, a 3.52 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP. Through 15.1 innings, Sanchez has allowed seven walks and then has 15 strikeouts. The Phillies are 0-3 in the three games that he's appeared in this season. In his last start, he threw six innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts Last season, Sanchez had a 3-5 record, a 3.44 ERA, and 1.05 WHIP. Sanchez needs to show up for the Phillies in this spot. The Rockies are not amazing behind the plate, so it could be good for him to bounce back.
The offense for the Phillies has started slow this season. The Phillies are tied for 21st in the MLB in team batting average at .231 after having a team batting average of .256 last season where they finished ninth in the MLB. Trea Turner is the main leader for the Phillies in most of the offensive categories. He leads in batting average at .299, in OBP at .365, and then in total hits at 20. Brandon Marsh is the leader in home runs for now at four, while Alec Bohm leads the team in RBI at 10 so far. This could be a perfect opportunity for the Phillies offense to show some signs of life with how bad the Rockies' pitching has been.
Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick
The Rockies are in the discussion of the worst team in the MLB. They have not had any success on the mound and that is a recipe for disaster against a team like the Phillies that has been waiting to break out with their bats. Sanchez should also be able to pitch well against the Rockies offense with it not being anything special. Look for the Phillies to win in this spot and win easily at home.
Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-104)