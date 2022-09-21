Royals fire Dayton Moore, architect of 2015 World Series winner

It’s officially the end of an era. After yet another losing season, the Kansas City Royals have fired president of baseball operations, Dayton Moore, the chief architect of their 2015 World Series-winning team, per Andy McCullough and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Moore said the following in a statement.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” Moore told The Athletic. “I’m proud of our culture and what we accomplished in Kansas City. I’m disappointed we weren’t able to see it through. But I have confidence in John Sherman, J.J. Picollo and the entire baseball operations department to finish it off.”

Dayton Moore has been with the Royals since the 2006 season, beginning as the club’s general manager until the 2021 season, when he was promoted to the president of baseball operations position.

Kansas City endured several more losing seasons under the leadership of Moore, but their fortunes started to change in the 2010s, as the club went from perennial losers to playoff contenders.

Thanks to the shrewd drafting and development of players like Alex Gordon, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, the Royals rose to the top of the American League Central, winning back-to-back pennants as well as a World Series title in 2015.

However, with heralded prospects like Bobby Witt Jr. struggling to produce at the big-league level in 2022, and the talent pool drying up, a change was needed in Kansas City.

Dayton Moore, for his part, made it clear that this won’t be his last stop in baseball. The veteran executive said that he “expects to stay in baseball.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see him in another role, given his success with the Royals.