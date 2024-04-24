The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals split the series' first two games before their matchup Wednesday night. The Blue Jays had an early lead in two-straight games but couldn't hold on in Tuesday's meeting between Kevin Gausman and Michael Wacha. Vladimir Guerrero Jr had a shocking error that led to three runs in the seventh inning of Tuesday's game, botching a seemingly routine play at first base. An out would have gotten them out of the inning, but the error caused them to lose 3-2. The Blue Jays had won seven straight meetings before their loss Tuesday night. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Royals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Jose Berrios gets the start in the series' final game and has been on an absolute tear. Berrios has gone 6+ innings in three straight starts, allowing no earned runs and just 11 hits. The last three games have been special, but that takes nothing away from his performances to start the season, allowing three earned runs in his first two starts. Berrios pitched two games against the Royals last season, going seven innings for the win in the second game. His first start didn't go as smoothly, allowing eight earned runs.
Cole Ragans had a great start to the season, but it came crashing down in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles. Ragans managed to stay in for just 1 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and seven earned runs. He had allowed just five earned runs over his first four starts and went 5+ innings every time.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Royals Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: -108
Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: -108
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Royals
Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT
TV: Sportsnet, Marquee Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays have been the better offensive team over their last ten games, batting .253 and averaging 4.4 runs/nine. The Blue Jays have taken a hit to their offense in recent years to get better defense and pitching, and the results seem to be working in their favor. Toronto fans haven't gotten over their high-octane offense from the mid-2010s, and their new analytical approach hasn't won many fans, however, their 13-11 record and the performances of Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi show the Jays may have some potential.
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Berrios outdueled Ragans last season, winning 5-2 in an early September game. However, the final score isn't indicative of Ragans' performance. Ragans went 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and two earned runs. His issue was his control, registering six walks. He threw three consecutive wild pitches in the sixth inning which helped the Jays score two runs. Ragans had the same issue in his first start with three walks. He improved his control in subsequent outings, walking just two batters in his past three starts.
Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick
Through the first four starts of the season, this could be viewed as a good pitching matchup between Berrios and Ragans. However, Ragans recent blowup against another American League East team shows a bigger mismatch than you may think. The Blue Jays have some good value to cover the run line in this matchup, and if the Blue Jays can get another quality outing from Berrios, they'll cover the line easily. In the Blue Jays' 8-2 record against the Royals since 2023, they've covered the run line in seven of the eight games.
Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+152)