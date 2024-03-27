At 9-8 in 2023, the New Orleans Saints were painfully average. Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft the team's top three needs are at offensive line, edge rusher, and wide receiver. They haven't made the playoffs in three straight seasons and are hoping it doesn't become a fourth which this draft especially matters. This is a three-round Saints mock draft that helps fill those needs.
Historically the Saints have built their identity on the offensively as that was a huge catalyst to their Super Bowl win in 2009. Sadly, they are far removed from those days as first-year max-level free-agent quarterback Derek Carr struggled consistently to deliver the ball to his targets. Largely this was due to the many weaknesses in the offensive line, the unit was ranked a pedestrian 23rd by Pro Football Network and couldn't run-block or pass protect, allowing 35 sacks.
Defensively they ranked 13th in total team defense; however, they only recorded a measly 34 sacks, 4th lowest in the entire NFL.
Round 1, pick 14: J.C. Latham, Alabama, right tackle
With the 14th pick, the Saints select Alabama right tackle J.C. Latham. One of the best offensive tackles in this 2024 class, Latham enjoyed a dominant campaign in 2023 on the way to a first-team All-SEC selection and second-team All-American selection. At 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds with rare athleticism, power, strength, and speed, Latham is exactly what General Manager Mickey Loomis tends to look for in offensive line prospects.
Latham is highly regarded for his pass-and-run protection acumen. For an Alabama team, projected in the preseason to have a “rebuilding” year, Latham was a big reason why they made the College Football Playoffs.
The Crimson Tide were ranked 48th in the nation in rushing yards per game, gaining 172.6 rushing yards and rushing for 32 touchdowns. Latham shined brightest in conference play, only allowing one sack and none in Alabama's key matchups versus Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU, and Georgia. He only allowed two sacks all year and had 41 knockdown blocks. He's been compared to Evan Neal and Jawaan Taylor.
With a Saints team that rushed for only a meager 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns on 3.6 yards per carry all year, Latham would be the perfect addition. The franchise's 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has struggled mightily at left tackle so much so they had to move Pro Bowl left guard Andrus Peat over to LT for the first time in his career. They'll likely kick Penning inside to guard in 2024.
Current two-time All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's future might be done in the NFL as he is likely not to play this season due to a rare cartilage defect he suffers from in his knee. Ramcyzk was a key part of the best Saints draft class and one of the greatest in history in 2017, yet his knee might not hold up.
Latham can line up at almost every offensive line position, from either guard spot or tackle which adds tremendous value. The Saints want to re-establish their offensive identity, and it starts at the offensive line. A talent like Latham is rarely available to a non-tanking team but if he is available here, he should be selected.
Round 2, pick 45 (DEN): Chris Braswell, Alabama, outside linebacker/defensive end
With the 45th pick, they select Alabama outside linebacker/defensive end Chris Braswell. This selection came from the Denver Broncos originally when they acquired long-time head coach Sean Payton in exchange for a 2023 first-round selection and a 2024 second-round selection.
Edge rushing was supposed to be a strength of the defense thanks to Pro Bowler Demario Davis, Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan, and breakout Carl Granderson, but as a unit, they underperformed badly mustering only 34 sacks.
They recently signed former 2021 number two overall pick, Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Pro Bowler defensive end Chase Young, once seen as a generational talent to a one-year prove-it deal. However, with his injury history, this position can't be ignored especially with Young already set to miss training camp with a neck injury.
Enter Chris Braswell to solve their problems with the needed explosion and depth to the Saint's defensive line. At 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds, with 4.6-second speed, great agility, hitting power, a wide array of pass-rushing moves to the arsenal, and coverage ability, Braswell is one of the most versatile defensive talents in this draft.
Braswell was one-half of the most talented duo in the country at outside linebacker alongside first team All American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year Dallas Turner, racking up 42 tackles, 8.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and even a pick-six. Much pressure was on Braswell and Turner after replacing the third overall selection of the 2023 draft, Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Pro Bowl outside linebacker Will Anderson and they both delivered.
The film will show you Braswell is a playmaker who flies to the ball with a relentless motor. This is most present as a pass rusher. The Saints run a 3-4 scheme which is perfect for Braswell as he can play his most natural position at outside linebacker and be a plug-and-play addition in new defensive coordinator Joe Woods's scheme.
Despite his measurements, Braswell isn't a “freak athlete” but he's well-rounded. He's been compared to two Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowlers Haason Riddick and Josh Sweat. If Braswell is even a fraction of these two players, that'll be a home run selection for the Saints who will rejuvenate their pass rush.
Round 5, pick 150: Cornelius Johnson, Michigan, wide receiver
In this three-round Saints 2024 NFL mock draft, we jump ahead to the fifth round, as the Saints don't have any selection in Rounds 3 or 4. With the 150th pick, the Saints select Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson. This year's wide receiver draft class is expected to be one of the deepest in history which is how a talent like Johnson can slip through the cracks.
The Saints released three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas after his fourth consecutive injury-riddled season, which leaves No. 1 wide receiver Chris Olave, without a fellow weapon on the outside. Last year's sixth-round pick, 6-foot-5 A.T. Perry, enjoyed a solid rookie campaign in a part-time role, with 12 receptions 246 yards, and four touchdowns.
Hopefully, he further develop as they are already set at the slot position with speedy third-year receiver Rashid Shaheed continuing to play well in his first two seasons. Yet given Carr's struggles, it doesn't hurt to draft more depth at receiver, especially with a 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver like Johnson running a 4.4.
The senior WR was a key contributor to the national champion-winning Wolverines squad this season, finishing third in receiving yards with 47 receptions 604 yards, and one touchdown. These stats aren't mind-blowing but they have to be looked at contextually.
Michigan possessed first-round projected quarterback JJ McCarthy, yet under coach Jim Harbaugh they were primarily a run-first team (they scored a nation-leading 40 rushing touchdowns). Johnson's experience in Harbaugh's offense sharpened his skills as a run blocker which are some of the best in the entire draft at receiver.
Offensively Johnson's YAC ability — despite being a bigger receiver — is underrated. He's by no means the best route runner in this draft but he runs a consistent route tree, especially against tight coverage while being able to make tough catches.
For a Saints team looking to revitalize the offensive side of the ball, especially in their wide receiver room, Johnson isn't the flashiest of picks, but he has the potential to be a valuable bookend contributor next to Olave and Shaheed should Perry not start.
Johnson's been compared to former Wolverine receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and breakout Nico Collins, along with retired Pro Bowler Greg Jennings. If Johnson can come anywhere close to achieving those two's outputs, Mickey Loomis might have found his next Marques Colston-esque-sleeper receiver.