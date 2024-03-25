With the NFL owner's meetings taking place this week, rumors are swirling regarding the NFL Draft that is coming up next month, and some executives reportedly believe that Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters is going to pick Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy with the No. 2 pick, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
“Really interesting because everybody's always trying to figure out, especially at the top of the draft, what the other teams are doing,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. “When I've had conversations here, the executives from other teams who know Adam Peters well, know the situation well, the most popular answer for what they do at No. 2 is JJ McCarthy.”
It would be a shock if the Commanders did not come away with a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in this upcoming draft. However, it seems to still be up in the air as to who they will pick. It will be interesting to see who Adam Peters and Dan Quinn decide to go with. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will undoubtedly have a large influence when it comes to the choice at the quarterback position.
Does the draft start at 2 with the Commanders?
By all indications, the Chicago Bears are going to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. The Commanders will likely have their pick from the quarterbacks outside of Williams, barring the Bears shocking the world.
Towards the end of the 2023 NFL season and early in this offseason, the consensus was that Drake Maye from North Carolina was firmly the No. 2 quarterback on the board. However, reporting throughout the offseason indicates that might not be the case as teams have evaluated the tape and gone through the draft process.
In recent weeks, there have been a lot of rumors regarding the Commanders taking LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick, and now, we have this report from Pelissero that some executives who know Peters believe that McCarthy will go second.
This is the part of the offseason in which there are a lot of what people call “smokescreens” that surface through the media. A lot of the rumors that surface ahead of the draft are things that teams want out there. We will only truly know who the Commanders want when they turn in the card on draft night.
Each of the three options are intriguing. Maye, despite the flaws when it comes to mechanics that have been voiced in recent weeks by draft evaluators, has a very high upside and great physical tools. Daniels is the best runner in the class, and flashed a lot of ability when throwing the deep ball as well. He certainly could be a great option for Kingsbury's offense. Then with McCarthy, he has solid physical attributes and has experience running a pro-style offense playing under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.
There are good arguments for all three quarterbacks, and the Commanders will have to made a decision by April 25.