The New Orleans Saints are making an intriguing Derek Carr contract move, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
“The #Saints are restructuring QB Derek Carr’s contract for salary cap purposes, a move expected to save the club around $23M in cap relief, per sources. Carr is due $30M in base salary, so converting a portion of that into a signing bonus can provide immediate savings,” Fowler wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Fowler later reported that the Saints are planning to restructure “multiple contracts” this offseason.
Carr, 32, previously played for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He made his NFL debut in 2014 and later made his first Pro Bowl team in 2015. Overall, Carr was selected to four Pro Bowls with the Raiders.
He joined the Saints in 2023 and led the team to a 9-8 record. Carr threw for 3,878 yards and added 25 touchdowns in his first campaign in New Orleans. He also threw just eight interceptions, which was his lowest mark since 2019.
Carr endured some ups and downs in 2023, but it was a respectable performance overall. New Orleans is looking to take the next step and make a deep playoff run soon, and perhaps Derek Carr will help the team reach new heights.
The Saints can build a legitimate playoff contender with a strong offseason. They have a number of question marks on the roster at the moment, so it will be interesting to see how aggressive they are in free agency. New Orleans will certainly be one of the more intriguing teams to follow throughout the offseason.