The Saints have a few crucial areas of need they need to take in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The New Orleans Saints were oh so close to clinching a playoff spot in the 2023 season. They went 4-1 in their last five games to give themselves a chance at the end. But, unfortunately for New Orleans, it was too little, too late.

The Saints ultimately dug themselves too deep a hole after beginning the season 5-7. What really did them in were losses in Week 3 and Week 4 to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers while quarterback Derek Carr was playing through an AC sprain.

New Orleans had a 17-0 lead over the Packers heading into the fourth quarter, but allowed 18 unanswered points and dropped that game. The week after, the Saints got outscored 12-3 in the fourth quarter against Tampa Bay after entering the period down 14-6. They lost the game 26-9. Both Green Bay and Tampa Bay won the tiebreaker over the Saints based on those games.

The good news for the Saints is that they are not far away from becoming a playoff team. In fact, their +75 point differential was the highest among non-playoff teams and is ahead of seven of the 14 playoff teams.

New Orleans always are all-in to make the playoffs so this season would count as a disappointment for them. But with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, there are some players the Saints could draft that can help them return the postseason. Two, in particular, stand out as immediate targets for head coach Dennis Allen and company.

JC Latham, Offensive Lineman

The biggest area of need for New Orleans is on their offensive line. The Saints looked to shore up their offensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft when they selected Trevor Penning in the first round. But he has struggled mightily since entering the league and was even benched in 2023.

The Saints ranked 28th in the NFL in pass block win rate, via ESPN. Offensive line was a big problem all season long.

Someone that can help is Alabama left tackle JC Latham. While Alabama and quarterback Jalen Milroe did take their fair share of sacks this season, the quarterback's tendency to hold the ball and look to scramble played a big part in that. Latham did his job, however. He was only responsible for two sacks during his career at Alabama.

JC Latham during his last 2 seasons at Alabama: 915 Pass Block Snaps

85.3 Pass Block Grade

2.3% Pressure Rate Allowed

2 sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/lXGuXMYWAz — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) January 8, 2024

Latham does have a bit of an issue with penalties, but those numbers speak for themselves. He is regarded as one of the best left tackle prospects in this draft and the Saints really could use a left tackle after whiffing on Trevor Penning.

There should be a few options for the Saints at that position with their first round pick, including Georgia's Amarius Mims and Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga. But Latham might be the best one available with their pick. He'd be a great selection.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tight End

The Saints could also use a tight end. Chris Olave is an absolutely fantastic receiver and Rashid Shaheed is a dynamic deep threat, but they could also use a big-bodied target in the middle of the field. Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders could be that guy.

Sanders was very productive in his two seasons at Austin. The 99 receptions, 1,295 yards, and seven touchdowns were about what Sam LaPorta put up during his final two seasons at Iowa.

The Saints had a revolving door at tight end this season. Between Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill, and even Jimmy Graham, those four combined for 97 receptions, 891 yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns.

That would be great if it was from one player. But that wasn't the case in New Orleans. They need an answer at that position. Sanders looks like he could be that guy.