Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell is heading to the NFL Draft after his final season in Tuscaloosa

Alabama fans were surely hopeful they'd get the opportunity to watch linebacker Chris Braswell don the Crimson and White one more time in his career, but an overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl — the semifinals of the College Football Playoff — ended Bama's season, and as a result, Braswell's career in Tuscaloosa.

“Throughout my tenure at UA, I’ve achieved my primary goals of winning a national championship and, above all, earning my degree,” Braswell wrote in an Instagram post, per Nick Alvarez of AL.com. “Along the way, I’ve forged lifelong bonds and crafted incredible memories. However, it’s now time for me to embark on a new chapter. I'm excited to announce my decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft,” Braswell wrote on Instagram.

Depending where you look, Chris Braswell is generally considered to be a top five linebacker prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. His Alabama teammate Dallas Turner and UCLA's Laitau Latu are the only two outside linebackers ranked ahead of Braswell by ESPN's Draft expert, Mel Kiper.

Braswell shot up draft boards this year after playing behind recent #3 overall draft pick Will Anderson last year. Before the season, he was included in Bruce Feldman's “Freaks List” on The Athletic, which documents the most noteworthy physical freaks in college football each year. Braswell lived up to that billing, but according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, it's on the mental side where Braswell made the biggest leap.

“I think from a mental standpoint, that’s where he really has a much, much better understanding of all the things you need to do to play that position,” Saban said.

For the season, Braswell and Dallas Turner combined for 95 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, and five forced fumbles.