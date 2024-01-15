The Seahawks requested to interview a number of candidates

The Seattle Seahawks have officially started their head coaching search to replace Pete Carroll buy putting in requests to interview head coaching candidates Raheem Morris, Ejiro Evero, Frank Smith, Mike Kafka and Dan Quinn on Monday.

Raheem Morris is the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, and the Seahawks' request was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Morris' season came to an and last night after the Rams lost to the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

Ejiro Evero was the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers this season, and Seattle's request to interview him was reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Despite a frustrating season with the Panthers, Evero is still receiving head coaching interest. Pelissero also reported the request to interview Frank Smith, whose season came to an end on Saturday in the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Schefter reported the request to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who also was requested to interview with the Tennessee Titans. The Giants offense struggled under Kafka and head coach Brian Daboll, but the roster was often cited as the reasons for that. Kafka interviewed for head coaching jobs last year, and was in the running for the Arizona Cardinals job.

The request to interview Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys was reported by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Quinn has deep ties to Pete Carroll from working under him in Seattle, and he is viewed by many as the favorite for the Seahawks job. However, he has been requested to be interviewed by four other teams as well. His defense put up a disappointing effort in the Cowboys' loss to the Green Bay Packers yesterday. Still, he is a hot head coaching candidate.