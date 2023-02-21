Ottawa Senators’ goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to be activated off the injured reserve on Tuesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Talbot hasn’t played for the Sens since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 25, but all signs point to him manning the crease when the team travels to Raleigh to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

The 35-year-old has gone 12-13-1 this season with a .905 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average.

It’ll be a welcome addition to an Ottawa team that already lost Anton Forsberg for the season, after he suffered a double MCL tear that will sideline him indefinitely.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Talbot should make most of the starts for the Senators down the stretch, as the team sits just six points back of the final wild-card spot in the NHL’s competitive Eastern Conference.

Ottawa has been rolling with a goaltending tandem of Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese in Talbot’s absence; Mandolese stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday’s loss to the Boston Bruins.

After a solid showing in the NHL, including giving up just five goals on 80 shots in his first two NHL games, Mandolese was re-assigned to AHL Belleville on Monday night.

Senators’ Cam Talbot signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the Minnesota Wild in 2020, and he compiled a 19–8–5 record during the regular season in his first campaign with the Wild, leading them to a playoff spot.

He was traded to the Senators with a year remaining on his contract in Jul. 2022.

Although their playoff hopes are dim, Ottawa is continuing to push for a playoff spot, and getting Talbot back in the crease will be a welcome addition if he does indeed start in Carolina on Friday.