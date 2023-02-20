The New York Rangers have been among the hottest teams in the NHL and they have been climbing in the NHL’s season-long standings. However, general manager Chris Drury knows that it’s not simply about regular-season wins. The key is building a team that can win in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Rangers have added forward Tyler Motte from the ottawa senators just for that purpose.

#NYR reunite with Tyler Motte — and still have room to add at the deadline via @TheAthletic https://t.co/YvmVHp9hEQ — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) February 19, 2023

Drury has been quite active ahead of the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline. He picked up winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues in a trade last week, as he attempts to have his team ready for the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Rangers are in third place in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference and they seem likely to face the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the playoffs.

Motte is a hustling and hard-working bottom-6 center, and he has played in 38 games for the Senators this season. He has 3 goals and 6 assists along with a plus-1 rating, and he is averaging 13:32 of ice time per game.

The Rangers are sending right wing Julien Gauthier to the Senators. He has scored 6 goals and 3 assists for the Blueshirts this year and has played in 40 games.

Motte is a well-traveled player who was with the Rangers for 9 games last season and has played for the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets in addition to New York and Ottawa.

Tyler Motte can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Senators prior to start of the season. He has missed 16 games due to injury.