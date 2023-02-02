The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho.

Aho has scored a go-ahead goal in each of the Hurricanes last six games, according to OptaSTATS. The only other players in NHL history to achieve this feat are Nels Stewart and Dino Ciccarelli.

Aho has played well once again for the Hurricanes this season. The 25-year-old Hurricanes star has 22 goals and 45 points in 43 games so far. One of these go-ahead goals came against the top team in the NHL, the Boston Bruins, a few days back.

Aho and the Hurricanes defeated the Bruins 4-1 in that game. After the game, head coach Rob Brind’Amour praised his young star for his play as of late. “He seems to have picked that step up again,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s playing at a high level, that’s for sure.”

Aho extended his streak on Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres. The Hurricanes star found the back of the net on the power play in the first period, opening the scoring and giving Carolina a 1-0 lead.

The Hurricanes hold a 33-9-8 record as of this writing. Carolina has 74 points on the season, giving them a six point lead over the New Jersey Devils for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes are seven points back of the streaking Bruins for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.