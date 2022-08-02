Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been among those being mentioned quite a lot in discussions ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and boy did he look as though he was really making teams go after him when he pitched for five scoreless innings Monday night against the Minnesota Twins.

However, Skubal got pulled from the game just after 77 pitches because of a left arm fatigue, and that could hurt Detroit’s chances of trading him.

After the game, Tarik Skubal gave a bit of an explanation of what happened during his premature exit from the Twins game.

Via Jason Beck of MLB.com:

“Something didn’t feel right. My arm felt fatigued,” Tarik Skubal said of his exit. “That’s why I came out of the game when I did. … I didn’t want to put myself at risk of something serious happening, so that’s why I was kind of like, ‘Guys, that’s all I’ve got.’”

It also seemed that it was Tarik Skubal who initiated the move, not thinking twice about asking for the Tigers to take him out, which was rightfully appreciated by Detroit manager A.J. Hinch.

Via ESPN:

“We want guys to communicate openly. This is not a question of his resolve or his toughness,” Hinch said. “This is one of the toughest kids on our team.”

On the season, Tarik Skubal has a 7-8 record and a 3.52 ERA along with a 1.16 WHIP. He also has a 2.96 FIP and leads all Tigers pitchers so far this 2022 MLB regular season with a 3.0 WAR.