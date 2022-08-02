Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal hit with worrying update ahead of MLB trade deadline

Detroit Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal took the mound Monday despite trade rumors surrounding him. However, things didn’t go as planned.

The 25-year-old was taken out of the game after the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins. Skubal had thrown five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two.

This led to speculation the Tigers traded Skubal. His name has floated around this trade season, leading to some questions being asked of Tigers general manager Al Avila.

However, the Tigers did not trade their left-hander. The team announced the 25-year-old was pulled from the game because of left arm fatigue.

This would seemingly take Skubal’s name completely off the trade market. MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand alluded that the announcement does take him off the market.

A Skubal trade was a confusing proposition, to begin with. He was the team’s only healthy starter from Opening Day, and the 25-year-old has by far been the team’s best pitcher.

Entering Monday’s start, the Tigers starter has pitched 112.2 innings in 2022. He is 7-8 with a 3.67 ERA and has struck out 113 batters in those nearly 113 innings.

It will be interesting to see how the Tigers go about replacing Skubal, should the 25-year-old miss significant time. The Tigers are expected to welcome back right-hander Matt Manning, who hasn’t pitched since April.

Detroit could acquire a young, major-league-ready pitcher in a trade as well. Perhaps in return for two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto, who has three years of team control left on him.

Regardless of how they replace the 25-year-old, the Tigers will sorely miss Skubal’s presence at the top of their rotation.