The Pittsburgh Steelers recently agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire WR Allen Robinson. On Wednesday, Dianna Russini reported that Robinson passed his physical and will officially be joining the Steelers, per Russini’s Twitter.

The news is important for both Robinson and Pittsburgh, as the receiver dealt with an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Fortunately for all parties involved, the trade is able to go through as a result of the passed physical.

Allen Robinson ultimately spent just one season in LA, playing in only a single game with the Rams. The veteran receiver has previously played with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. He made the Pro Bowl back in 2015, and has been a reliable option for the most part with the exception of his injury-riddled 2022 season.

The Steelers have been looking to develop a strong core of wide receivers along with franchise QB Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh believes Pickett can turn into a capable NFL quarterback, so adding veteran receivers around him like Allen Robinson should help in his development.

This Pittsburgh squad will be an intriguing team to follow during the upcoming season. They were expected to struggle after losing Ben Roethlisberger ahead of the 2022 campaign, however, they finished with a fairly respectable 9-8 record considering the circumstances. If they can continue trending in a positive direction, the Steelers will be a legitimate playoff contender in 2023.

And Allen Robinson will certainly help in that regard. It will be exciting to see how Robinson fares with his new team.