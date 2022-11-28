Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson will miss the rest of the 2022 season due to his foot injury that needs surgery.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed the unfortunate development on Sunday following their Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson missed the said contest due to the injury.

According to the latest reports, Robinson is dealing with a stress fracture. If he does end up getting surgery, the veteran wideout will need a screw in his foot while he recovers.

That is certainly bad news for the Rams, who just can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Cooper Kupp is currently injured as well with an ankle issue, and there is a good chance he misses the rest of the campaign. Then there is Matthew Stafford, who remains out with concussion.

While the Rams have no plans to shut Stafford down for the season, it remains possible that they opt to sit him out given all their injury woes so far this 2022.

The injury to Allen Robinson is definitely brutal, especially since there were high hopes he could be further unleased with Kupp out. He joined the Rams in March on a three-year, $45 million deal after spending the previous four seasons with the Chicago Bears. In the 10 games he played in LA, he has made 33 receptions for 339 yards three touchdowns.

McVay and his Rams dropped to 3-8 on the season after their latest defeat, and given all their problems, it looks like they won’t get a chance to defend their Super Bowl title.