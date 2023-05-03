The news of Big Mouth’s upcoming final season brought excitement to fans, but the ongoing WGA strike has halted the show’s progress. Despite being six weeks into the writing process for Season 8, the showrunners stand in solidarity with their fellow writers and have paused production. Without knowing how long the strike will last, it’s unclear how many episodes the series finale will have or when it will be released.

1. Stranger Things

Fans of the popular sci-fi series Stranger Things might have to wait a little longer for the show’s fifth and final season. With the WGA strike causing disruptions in the TV industry, there’s a chance that the Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, may not have finished writing the season yet. This could mean that the show’s final episodes, which are set to air in 2024, might be affected by the strike. As one of Netflix’s flagship shows, the impact on Stranger Things could be significant, and fans will be anxiously waiting for updates on its progress.

While many people from fans to writers have the right to harbor anger, it’s still inspiring to see the guild standing up for themselves. We’ve seen this happen in sports such as baseball and basketball where they have lockouts due to management and players not agreeing on a collective agreement. They eventually sorted it out, but not before fans had to miss a chunk of the season.

What it boils down to is the people at the top coming together and figuring out how they can still leech as much money as possible from those under them, the folks doing the work audiences tune in to watch every day. Some writers may never return if things don’t go well and some shows won’t ever be the same with the loss of talent, but that’s the price everyone has to pay thanks to the commodification of television.