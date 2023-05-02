Pete Davidson’s debut hosting episode on Saturday Night Live has been put on hold amid the ongoing WGA strike. On Tuesday (May 2), NBC announced that the show has been canceled where Davidson was billed to host and Lil Uzi Vert was to be the musical guest.

“The previously announced Saturday Night Live hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is canceled due to the writers’ strike,” NBC confirmed in a release per PEOPLE. “SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6.”

This announcement follows Davidson’s departure from the sketch comedy show which he announced last May.

“I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life,” he wrote in part through friend Dave Sirius’s Instagram page. “Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home.”

With the WGA strike, which also includes the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), several live television shows have been affected including: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers which like SNL will be airing repeats while on hiatus.