Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant has played nearly 1,000 games in the National Basketball Association. When it's all said and done, he will be one of the top scorers and best offensive players the game has ever seen.

Durant has been notoriously vocal and opinionated on his social media accounts over the years. Not afraid to ‘tell it like it is,' he is a student of the game and an outspoken personality on NBA Twitter.

As the Suns enter the first full season of Durant era, their free agent moves are drawing positive reviews and grades. The former Texas Longhorns star revealed the key to winning championships recently as well, and it's not playing defense.

Durant played eight seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder before taking his talents to Golden State and winning back-to-back championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

The Suns forward known as ‘Durantula' also revealed his pick for most underrated player he's ever played with, according to his Twitter account. Durant's selection has averaged 10.1 points over the course of his career. A former first round pick out of Connecticut, he is a plus three-point shooter with great range and size for the shooting guard position.

Good question, I can say a few guys but the name that comes to mind first is Jeremy Lamb https://t.co/cVNs8ejAdL — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2023

Lamb played three seasons in Oklahoma City from 2012-2015. He has dealt with debilitating knee problems in recent years. His last recorded season was with the Sacramento Kings in 2021-2022.

Jeremy Lamb 11 points, 3 rebounds and this block. @FSOklahoma Thunder leads Lakers by 11 with 5 mins left. pic.twitter.com/8DKOch7t92 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 2, 2015

While Lamb and Durant were not able to win a championship together, their chemistry on the court was undeniable.

Durant and the Suns are expected to challenge for a championship this season depending on how well the team's new pieces come together. Durant has been criticized recently for his escapades involving his ‘burner account' on Threads by Stephen A. Smith, a controversial basketball commentator.