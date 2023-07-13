The Phoenix Suns made major changes this offseason, beginning with trading Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. After the blockbuster deal, the Suns have since restructured their roster around their new big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal (four if you include Deandre Ayton) through NBA free agency.

Phoenix is likely not done in free agency as it continues to lure in solid veteran pieces who may be willing to take less money for the chance to bring a championship to The Valley. While free agency isn't done yet, let's take a pause and see how the Suns have fared by giving grades for every signing they have made in 2023 NBA free agency so far.

Yuta Watanabe: A+

Yuta Watanabe is perhaps the best free agent signing the Suns made this offseason. He isn't the biggest name for sure. But they were able to sign him for such a cheap two-year, $5 million deal that also includes a player option.

There is no doubt Watanabe will be able to outplay his contract. The Japanese forward became a solid reserve for the Brooklyn Nets and thrived playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Watanabe's career started off rather inconsistently, having signed several two-way deals through his first four years in the NBA. But he established himself last season as one of the most efficient snipers from beyond the arc, shooting 44.4 percent from three through 58 games in Brooklyn.

Reuniting with his Nets teammate KD, Watanabe should continue to thrive as a consistent wing shooter off the bench for Phoenix.

Eric Gordon: A

The Suns were able to nab Eric Gordon from the waivers after the Los Angeles Clippers waived the veteran guard prior to the start of free agency. Gordon reportedly signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal, with the second year being a player option.

Gordon is a massive value signing for Phoenix. He has obviously lost a bit of a step because of age, but he is still very capable of providing the Suns a spark off the bench. Phoenix had a relatively thin second-unit, especially after the Kevin Durant trade at the deadline. Gordon instantly upgrades their depth behind their starting five.

The veteran guard himself he said likes the way he fits with the core they established in Phoenix. It's hard to argue with Gordon on that one, as he does fit well in any system as an established scorer off the bench.

In 69 games between the Clippers and the Houston Rockets last season, the 34-year-old averaged 12.4 points on 44.6 percent field goal shooting.

Josh Okogie: B+

Another solid value deal for Phoenix, Josh Okogie signed a one-year minimum deal worth $2.5 million to stay with the Suns. In 72 games and 22 starts, Okogie had a relatively huge reserve role for Phoenix last year. He averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in nearly 19 minutes per game.

On this Phoenix team, Okogie won't need to score. That hasn't been his calling card since he came to the NBA. Okogie will continue to bring his tenacity, hustle, and defense, which is exactly what this offensively-abundant Suns team needs.

Chimezie Metu: B+

Chimezie Metu is another underrated signing for the Suns that sort of went under the radar. Like Okogie, Metu signed a one-year, $2.5 million veteran's minimum deal with the Suns.

The 6-foot-9 big man has spent the last three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. He had a reduced role with the Kings last season, having played just over 10 minutes a night in his 60 appearances. Metu did play a larger role the season prior, where he played 60 games and started in 20. In his second season with the Kings, he averaged 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in over 21 minutes per game.

Metu should get a chance to crack Suns coach Frank Vogel's rotation given his upside to produce in a limited role. He also brings the ability to space the floor as a stretch big man who can occasionally step out beyond the arc.

Keita Bates-Diop: B+

Keita Bates-Diop is another sneaky signing the Suns got for the minimum. He officially signed a two-year, $5 million deal, with the second year being a player option.

Bates-Diop drew 42 starts during his 67 appearances with the San Antonio Spurs last season. He flashed potential as a 3-and-D wing, having shot 39 percent from beyond the arc on decent volume (2.1 attempts). On the season, he averaged 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Bates-Diop could fill in the void left by Torrey Craig as that 3-and-D wing for Phoenix off the bench.

Drew Eubanks: B

Drew Eubanks is another player the Suns signed on a minimum deal at two years, $5 million with the latter being a player option. Eubanks played a pretty sizable bench role for the Portland Trail Blazers last season. He also started 28 of his 78 appearances and turned in season-long averages of 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Eubanks could ideally replace the role Jock Landale played as Deandre Ayton's backup.

Damion Lee: B

Damion Lee signed a two-year $5.4 million deal to return to the Suns after signing with them last summer. Lee had a pretty huge role off the bench for Phoenix, averaging over 20 minutes per game in 74 appearances. Drawing 28 starts, the NBA champion shot 44.5 percent from long distance and averaged 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Lee should see a decreased role with the arrival of Eric Gordon. But he should still provide solid shooting off the bench for the Suns.