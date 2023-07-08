No one would soon forget Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant's Twitter burner saga in 2016, when he forgot to switch accounts as he defended his honor in the aftermath of his much-maligned move to the Golden State Warriors. Seven years later, and it seems like time has, at the very least, allowed that scar to fade, as Durant is able to freely joke about having burners in light of the release of Threads, the new social media platform that positions itself as an alternative to Twitter.

Durant, on Threads release day, tweeted that he was already on the platform with the burner, urging fans to come find his alt account. However, while some managed to find the comedy in the Suns star's self-deprecating joke, one notable critic voiced his displeasure over Durant's use of social media anonymity.

According to Stephen A Smith, Kevin Durant shouldn't have to hide behind the safety of a burner account, urging the Suns star and others who may be fond of using burners to stand behind whatever opinions they may have.

” I don't give a damn. Here's the point I'm trying to make, if you're gonna say something, stand on it,” Smith said on ESPN's First Take (h/t The Spun by Sports Illustrated).

Stephen A Smith then said that if the Suns star or other players want to push back on media criticism, they should do so with the full backing of their identities.

“Ain't nothing affecting the bottom line of KD. Burner accounts? As much as they hold us accountable? As much as they sit up there and talk about us… these same people that will talk about burner accounts are the same ones that will challenge you to man up. Nah, we ain't giving them that pass,” Smith added.

While the point Smith is trying to make does make a ton of sense, it doesn't seem like the situation warranted this kind of response. Durant clearly tweeted in jest. And if he, indeed, does have a burner account on Threads, does it matter? The Suns forward loves to speak his mind on his main account anyway.