They say defense wins championships, but Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant is from another basketball school of thought. For the former NBA Most Valuable Player, it's offense above anything else.

Reacting to a comment from a fan on Twitter who said that while offense is what thrills people, it's defense that leads teams to championships, Kevin Durant diplomatically expressed his view, saying “Offense wins u championships brother.”

It's probably a topic that's been debated for as long as the game existed. But at the end of the day, it's the team with the most points that ultimately wins any game of basketball. Durant can also just be talking about his experience because the two NBA rings he won in 2017 and 2018 were with the terrifyingly great offensive Golden State Warriors teams, which also featured Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Durant is a terrific player on both ends of the floor, but it's always been his ability to get buckets from anywhere on the floor that has and will always stand out. He is a rangy, lengthy, and athletic offensive weapon who's been making opposing defenses sweat even before the day he faces them. When it's all said and done, Kevin Durant will go down as one of the greatest ever to do it.

Back in the 2022-23 NBA season, Durant averaged 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Brooklyn Nets and the Suns. He also shot 56.0 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from behind the arc, and posted a defensive rating of 113.