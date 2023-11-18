Syracuse faces Georgia Tech. Our college football odds series includes our Syracuse Georgia Tech prediction, odds, and pick for Week 12.

There are several games in Week 12 of the college football season matching two teams with 5-5 records. This is one of them. The biggest games of the weekend involve the College Football Playoff and the conference championship races. The other big games are these 5-5 survival tests. The winners clinch bowl eligibility. The losers go into Week 13 at Thanksgiving knowing they must win to get a bowl berth. That's real pressure.

Syracuse does not have an easy finale. The Orange host Wake Forest next week. Syracuse would love to secure a bowl bid this week versus Georgia Tech and save itself a lot of Thanksgiving stress. Yet, compared to Syracuse, Georgia Tech faces far more pressure to win this week and tuck away a bowl bid. If Georgia Tech does not win this game — a game it is favored to win — the Yellow Jackets will then have to beat their in-state rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs, in order to make a bowl game.

You can do the math there and realize this is Georgia Tech's win-or-else game, the game which will determine whether the Jackets go bowling this season. They're not beating Georgia.

The other big plot point attached to this game is that Syracuse coach Dino Babers, who is very much on the hot seat, absolutely needs to make a bowl game to give himself a chance of being retained by the Orange and staying on the job into 2024. If he loses each of his last two games and misses a bowl game, he is toast. The pressure is definitely on to make a bowl game for Babers and the Cuse.

Here are the Syracuse-Georgia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-Georgia Tech Odds

Syracuse Orange: +6.5 (-110)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 53.5 (-105)

Under: 53.5 (-115)

How To Watch Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Syracuse Could Cover the Spread

The Orange made big plays in their recent win over the Pittsburgh Panthers at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse snapped its five-game losing skid and found the confidence it had lost over the past month. Getting a much-needed win will shift the mood in the locker room and give this team the catapult it needed heading into this game.

The Georgia Tech team Syracuse is playing is notorious for playing to the level of its competition. Georgia Tech has beaten North Carolina and led Louisville for a large portion of this season's game versus the Cardinals, but the Jackets also got blown out at home by Bowling Green and Boston College. This is such a volatile team, and it can't be trusted. A revived Syracuse team just has to stay close to cover the spread. The odds of that happening are good.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Yellow Jackets often do play to the level of their competition, but not always. They beat Virginia a few weeks ago by 28 points on the road. They won at Miami earlier this season. This team now knows it must win to go to a bowl game. Georgia looms next week, and that game will be a loss for Tech. This is the game to punch the ticket and make a postseason event. The Yellow Jackets will be focused and fierce in this contest, and they will pull away from Syracuse in the second half.

Final Syracuse-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Neither team can or should be trusted. Stay away from this game and wait for a live-betting play.

Final Syracuse-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech -6.5