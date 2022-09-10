Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel.

“Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s going to have an MRI.”

This is certainly not great news for Texas.

Ewers looked sharp to open the game and one has to wonder how the result would have turned out had Quinn Ewers not endured the injury. He had completed 9 of his 12 passes prior to the injury. The QB was removed in the first quarter after taking a big hit from an Alabama defender. After initial optimism that he could return, it was later reported that Ewers would miss the remainder of the game after heading to the locker room for an X-Ray.

Texas football performed admirably despite Quinn Ewers’ injury. They held strong against an Alabama team that is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Crimson Tide entered as massive road favorites. But the Longhorns’ defense caused havoc for Bryce Young and the Alabama offense. Their defense was crucial following Ewers’ exit from the contest.

Although Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns were able to manage without Quinn Ewers on Saturday, it will be a challenge to replace him moving forward. Texas is hoping he dodged anything long-term. But his injury timetable has yet to be confirmed. We will continue to provide updates on his status as they are made available.