Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama

Texas football took Alabama football head-on in the second week of the 2022 college football season. They took the top-ranked Crimson Tide into halftime knotted at 10-10. Sadly, quarterback Quinn Ewers will not be available to help the Longhorns pull off a potential upset.

Ewers left the game in just the first quarter after taking a brutal hit from linebacker Dallas Turner and landing right on his shoulder. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Ewers will not be returning to the game.

Source: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will not return to today’s game against Alabama. He went to the locker room for an X-Ray and will not play again today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 10, 2022

Quinn Ewers, who was in just his second start for Texas football, completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 134 yards in the first quarter, leading two scoring drives to keep up with Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense. He was absolutely balling out against the ‘Bama defense, with this fantastic 46-yard pass to Xavier Worthy serving as his biggest highlight of the day.

Sadly for Texas football, backup quarterback Hudson Card was limping off the field at the beginning of the third quarter, nearly forcing them to play third-string QB Charles Wright. Card completed four of his nine pass attempts for 59 yards. He led a one-minute drive down to the Alabam two-yard line before halftime but kicker Bert Auburn missed the easy field goal.

Following a 5-7 season with Texas football last year, Steve Sarkisian is looking to pull off a huge win over Nick Saban and the evil empire of college football. Without Quinn Ewers, it will be extra tough to pull off, even with the Crimson Tide playing a very sloppy game.