NBA officiating has been in the spotlight for the 2022-23 season, and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert was the latest player to blast the refs after the team’s 107-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

After the Wolves went to the free throw line just 12 times compared to the Suns 27, with 15 of those for star Devin Booker, Gobert didn’t hold back.

Rudy Gobert lambasts refs

“It’s bulls**t. Bulls**t. It’s not fair. It’s really not fair. Every night.” Gobert said after the game, according to Minnesota Star Tribune’s Chris Hine. “I’ve been in this league for 10 years and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard for me to think they’re not trying to help [the Suns] win tonight.

It’s hard for me to think they didn’t try to help the Warriors win the other night or Sacramento Kings the other night. It’s just so obvious. As a basketball player that’s been in this league for so long, it’s disrespectful.”

Strong words from Gobert, who is seemingly ready to accept any fine that is coming his way after the strong comments, which continued.

“We understand that we’re not the biggest of the markets and we’re a team that — I think you want to see KD in the playoffs, Steph in the playoffs, you want to see LeBron [James] in the playoffs. [The] Timberwolves are not there yet. We got to keep putting our head down, keep playing through that and it’s frustrating for sure, especially for me.”

Chris Finch unhappy with officiating

Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert wasn’t alone in his thoughts, with head coach Chris Finch also criticizing the refereeing.

“It works because tonight they went to the line 27 times and we went to the line 12 times. Sitting up here and talking about it or whatever, must have worked for them,” Finch said. “Because this is a team that doesn’t historically draw fouls at the rate they did.”

Finch referenced Suns coach Monty Williams recently drawing a fine for criticizing officials and how that seemed to make an impact in Wednesday’s game, per Hine.

Showdown with Lakers looming

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 31 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25. It was still a 2-1 West Coast trip for Minnesota, who play a massive game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

LA is just a half-game back of Minnesota for the No. 7 seed in the NBA’s crowded Western Conference.

“It was a tough one, man,” Mike Conley after the game; he scored seven points on 3-for-13 shooting from the field. “But we’re a competitive group and we don’t use that as an excuse.”