The Minnesota Timberwolves ended their three-game road trip Wednesday night in a bitter 107-100 loss to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, which also left T’wolves head coach Chris Finch lamenting the officiating of the contest.

After the game, Finch criticized the disparity in free-throw chances between his Timberwolves and the Suns, whose coach, Monty Williams, had also groaned about the same issue during some of Phoenix’s past losses.

“They went to the line 27 times and we went to the line 12 times, Finch said, per

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “Sitting up here and talking about it must have worked for them,” Finch added in reference to Williams’ past criticisms of the league’s officiating.

The Suns went to the line a total of 27 times and made 21 of those shots. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, were only given 12 shots from the foul line, converting just eight of those attempts into points. Further illustrating the wide gap between Minnesota and the Suns when it comes to free-throw attempts in the game, Devin Booker had more (15) shots from the foul line than the entire Timberwolves squad.

Minnesota entered the game 13th in the NBA with 23.9 free-throw attempts per game, so Finch will also take notice of such disparity like the one the Timberwolves saw in the loss to the Suns. Nevertheless, Minnesota will have to keep its focus, as the team remains in a precarious spot in the Western Conference standings with a 39-38 record.

Up next for the Timberwolves is a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are among the top teams in the league in terms of free-throw rate.