Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves got the better of the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, and two of Gobert’s 16 points came on a midrange fadeaway jumper — drawing a hilarious viral reaction from the Kings’ bench.

The Kings bench’s reaction to a Gobert midrange fadeaway 😭 pic.twitter.com/u9gFrkCMrp — iktaco (@iktacoo) March 28, 2023

It was admittedly a nice move from Gobert, just one Timberwolves and Kings fans aren’t all that used to seeing from the big man. Adding to the comedy of the bench’s reaction is that Gobert liked the tweet of the video clip after the game:

“When Rudy Gobert is hitting shots like that, you just gotta accept the L and move on,” a Twitter user wrote on Tuesday morning.

Gobert added 16 rebounds to his 16 points, along with four assists, two blocks and two steals in the 119-115 win. The Timberwolves spoiled the playoff-clinching party for the Kings, who had a chance to end the longest playoff drought in NBA history in front of the home crowd.

Without a playoff berth in 16 years, the Kings currently own the longest active postseason drought among any team in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

It was the fourth straight win for Minnesota, who swept a back-to-back set against Golden State and Sacramento to tie the Warriors for sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

“We know we have the talent and the personnel to be able to beat anybody on any given night,” Rudy Gobert said after the game. “Really out of urgency and consistency…we play every game like it’s our last and we play every game like there’s no tomorrow. That’s the mindset that we need.”

The Timberwolves will head to Phoenix to play the Suns on Wednesday night, while Sacramento will try again to clinch a long-awaited playoff berth against the Portland Trailblazers.