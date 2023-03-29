Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It may have been delayed due to a freak accident, but Kevin Durant is finally going to make his home debut for the Phoenix Suns since his February trade. Sure enough, Devin Booker couldn’t be more excited about it.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after rumors of Durant’s return started to swirl, Booker shared that he’s looking forward to playing with KD again. Games are always different from practices, and Booker admitted just seeing the superstar scorer while working our and training made him look forward to his return more.

“Man just being in the gym with us, you know having a uniform on. You know practice was light, so we didn’t do much there,” Booker said when asked what makes him excited about KD’s return.

Durant missed the Suns’ last 10 games due to an ankle injury he sustained in his supposed home debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 8. He has been sidelined since then, but the team upgraded his status to questionable for Wednesday’s showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Kevin Durant set to return from his injury, though, Devin Booker also highlighted the importance of the moment. They are close to making the playoffs, but they are not yet safe due to their recent slump. They have lost six of their last 10 games without KD.

“We’ve been waiting a whole year for this moment right now. What’s coming ahead of us, I think everyone just feeds off each other’s energy and we understand what time it is,” Booker said on rallying his teammates, per Burn City Sports.

The Suns really need a win now, especially with the seventh-seeded Timberwolves just one and half game behind them. Durant’s presence will definitely be crucial in their bid, and Booker knows it well.