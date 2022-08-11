Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding D’Angelo Russell right now with regard to his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Previous reports went as far as saying that the Wolves had placed him on the trade block ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

At this point, however, it seems like Russell can breathe easy. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor recently made an appearance on a podcast and one of the matters he discussed was the 26-year-old’s role with the squad (h/t Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors):

“[Head coach Chris Finch] believes that with the new lineup, and with Russell in that lineup, that he’ll have a much better year just because of the way we’re going to play,” Taylor said. “He says he thinks there’s a big upside for Russell with this group of (players). That’s to his advantage and to our advantage if it works out.”

Based on Taylor’s comments here, it is clear that Russell currently features heavily in the Timberwolves’ plans for the upcoming season. The fact that he wasn’t included in the blockbuster trade deal that saw Rudy Gobert take his talents to Minnesota certainly bodes well for Russell’s future with the team.

It is worth noting, however, that D’Angelo Russell is now entering the final year of his current contract. Unless he signs an extension with the Wolves, the 6-foot-4 is going to hit free agency next summer. Whether or not 2022-23 is going to be Russell’s final year in Minnesota remains to be seen. He still has a lot of basketball ahead of him, but whether or not it’s going to be with the Timberwolves is unclear.