Timberwolves fans will love Anthony Edwards’s goals for the season

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the NBA. Between what he does off of the court, and his overall skillet on the court, he has the overall potential to be the face of the league.

Anthony Edwards recently sat down with Zion Olojede of Complex.com. During their conversation, Anthony Edwards spoke about his goals for the upcoming season. Ranging from team goals, post-season aspirations, and personal accomplishments, Edwards hit on it all.

When Edwards was asked about his individual goals heading into this season, he gave an answer that should excite Timberwolves fans. He stated, “Me personally, I want to be an All-Star Starter. I want my averages to go up. I want to win a lot of games and go deep into the playoffs.”

Anthony Edwards expects big things for himself and his team this season. Boosting his averages, becoming a starter in the All-Star game, and making a deep playoff are all obtainable goals, but won’t be easy.

The Timberwolves have put together a roster that can make a run into the playoffs. Anthony Edwards clearly knows this. With the addition of a three-time defensive player of the year in Rudy Gobert, the front court is stronger. Gobert and Edwards will be playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Kyle Anderson.

Throughout his first two seasons, Edwards has career averages of 20.3 PPG, 3.4 APG, and 4.7 RPG. When looking at how he has shot from the field, he has averages of 42.9% from the field and 34.4% from behind the three-point line.

Anthony Edwards placing these expectations on himself could drive him to be even better. He should be headed towards a career year this season.