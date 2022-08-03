‘It was like taking candy from a baby’: Anthony Edwards on Timberwolves’ playoffs collapse vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards still couldn’t believe how the Minnesota Timberwolves collapsed against the Memphis Grizzlies during their first-round series in the 2022 playoffs.

The Timberwolves had plenty of chances to win against the Grizzlies, but the problem was they didn’t know how to close things out. As Edwards said it, they basically made it really easy for Ja Morant and Memphis to win.

“Man, I feel like we handed it to them man. It was like taking candy from a baby and they took the candy. We had every game won man and I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened,” Edwards admitted in an interview with Complex.

It’s easy to see where Anthony Edwards is coming from. Who could forget their 26-point collapse in Game 3 that gave the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead in the series? The Timberwolves were even up by 16 points heading to the fourth quarter of the contest, but they made just 12 points in the final period while Memphis exploded for 37. It was an epic choke job, to say the least.

It was basically the same story for them in their other two losses that ended their postseason run. They were leading heading to the fourth quarter, but they just can’t seem to hold their lead. In Game 6, they were up by 10 entering the final canto, only to allow Memphis put up 40 points while they responded with just 22 points.

Perhaps the experience will make the Timberwolves hungrier and more motivated, but then again, they have to find ways to resolve the issue that plagued them in the playoffs. As Karl-Anthony Towns said, it’s championship or bust for them this 2022-23, and so to make sure they can contend, the team cannot bring the same mentality they had last season.